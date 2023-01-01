Tigua Cultural Center

The surrounding community of Ysleta del Sur Pueblo is sovereign home to the Tigua tribe and is recognized by many as the oldest town in Texas. Despite Spanish influences, the Tigua have strived to retain their identity as the oldest identifiable ethnic group in Texas. At this cultural center you can check out photographs from their past and examples of pottery, as well as a video explaining more about the tribe's history.

Stop by on Wednesdays and Saturdays to watch bread being made and to buy fresh loaves (the baking starts in the morning). On Saturdays and Sundays, and Fridays in June and July, watch tribal youth perform social dances (at 11am, 1pm and 3pm).