Home to a large number of endangered animals, including the Asian elephant, Sumatran orangutan, Malayan tiger and the rare Amur leopard. All told, more than 670 animals represent 231 species, all packed into 35 acres. You can catch a free-flight bird show in the new Wildlife Amphitheater, which added 4000 sq ft for housing birds, mammals, reptiles and invertebrates.

Overall, it's not the biggest or most impressive zoo you've ever seen, but it's worth a visit. And it's mercifully shady for both the animals and you.