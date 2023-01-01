First Armored Division & Fort Bliss Museum

As the largest air-defense training center in the Western world, Fort Bliss consumes much of the desert northeast of El Paso, and trains troops from all the NATO-allied nations. The museum's collection depicts the history of the fort from 1849 to the present. The big draw inside and out of this 50,000-sq-ft space? The big artillery, from missiles to tanks.

Currently, you can only enter the fort with a Visitor's Pass, issued after you provide a valid, US-approved form of ID (driver's license, passport, state ID etc). Your best bet for an entry gate is the Buffalo Soldier Gate off Airway Blvd. The museum is next to the commissary. Call the museum if you run into any problems entering the fort.