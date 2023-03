Home to Texas’ oldest continually active congregation, tracing back to 1680, Ysleta Mission was established for Spanish refugees and Tigua people fleeing New Mexico after the Pueblo Indian revolt. The original mission building, erected by the Tigua in 1682, was replaced in the mid-1800s by the adobe-brick structure you see today. The silver-domed bell tower was added a few decades later.

You'll find information on this and other missions at the Mission Valley Visitor Information Center.