The community of Socorro was established in the fall of 1680, after Spaniards and Native Americans fled New Mexico following the Pueblo Revolt earlier in the year. The mission here was completed in 1691, making Socorro the second-oldest mission in Texas. Floods destroyed earlier buildings and churches here; the current structure was built in 1843. The carved and decorated support beams were likely salvaged from the first mission. The statue inside is St Michael, the mission's patron saint.