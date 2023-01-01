Rio Bosque Wetlands Park

Managed by the University of Texas at El Paso, this 372-acre city park has walking trails (two natural-surface and one paved) weaving through the wetlands for self-guided tours. UTEP also offers free guided tours twice per month (see the calendar on the website for dates and times). It's difficult to find – call to get directions or check the map and directions carefully on the website – but it’s worth the adventure for the bird-watching opportunities available.