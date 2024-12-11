Sitting at the intersection of Texas, New Mexico, and Mexico proper, El Paso offers an exciting mishmash of cultures and influences.

What was once a wild frontier town has grown into a sophisticated city full of vibrant art galleries, world-class recreation activities, swoon-worthy restaurants, and famous shops (one of which may or may not have the trigger finger of an infamous Mexican revolutionary for sale). Here is a sampling of some top things to do while you are in El Paso.

1. Explore local museums

El Paso is home to some rich history and unique culture—not to mention some incredible art. The El Paso Museum of Art is a great spot to explore. This incredible museum showcases all different types of art and is one of the best free things to do in El Paso.

Another must-see is the Hal Marcus Gallery. Located in a discreet and charming former home, this museum is packed with art that’s just as colorful as the gallery’s exterior.

2. Visit an art gallery

Another great way to explore local art is by visiting a gallery. El Paso’s newest art gallery occupies one of the area’s oldest buildings. Situated along the 400-year-old El Camino Real, Casa Ortiz Gallery is in an adobe building built in the 1700s. While its exact construction date is unknown, the building became famous as the home of a local salt merchant and buffalo hunter named José Ortiz in the 1840s.

Today, the building shows work by several of the area’s up-and-coming artists, with a room dedicated to each talent. In addition to exhibitions, Casa Ortiz hosts events and live music, making it a cultural hub for the creative community. After your art session, stop by the Three Missions Brewery next door, where you’ll find house-brewed specialties including Churro Stout, Pomegranate Ale and 3MB Blonde.

Enjoy a drink under the Tiffany glass skylight at historic Hotel Paso del Norte © EQRoy / Shutterstock

3. Stroll down El Paso Street

El Paso St has been a center of commerce linking America and Mexico for more than 150 years. The oldest street in town has long acted as a thoroughfare for travelers, shoppers and businesses traveling to and from the border – as well as for Old West gunslingers like Wyatt Earp, Billy the Kid and Pancho Villa. While it has certainly changed from the time sunbaked adobe dwellings lined the dusty streets, remnants of the past still remain. Five buildings along the strip are on the National Register of Historic Places, including the 1912 Hotel Paso del Norte with its 25-foot Tiffany glass dome.

While soaking up all the history, make sure to stop by Dave’s Pawn Shop, just a few blocks north of the bridge to Juárez. A life-sized Elvis will greet you as you make your way into the store, which overflows with oddities and bizarre trinkets. The most notorious item for sale? The (alleged) trigger finger of Mexican revolutionary Pancho Villa.

Don’t leave the “Boot Capital of the World” without a pair of cowboy boots. Rockbuster Boots is a great place to shop for the perfect ones © Erik Pronske / 500px Plus / Getty Images

4. Go boot shopping

El Paso is known as the “Boot Capital of the World” for good reason. The city has a long tradition of hand-making custom cowboy boots, one that dates back to the days when the small outpost was known as one of the wildest frontier towns in Texas. That tradition continues today at an array of stores selling boots made by local artisans with craftsmanship unmatched anywhere else in the world. You can expect to pay anywhere from a few hundred to a few thousand dollars for your custom boots, but you’ll get a high-quality pair that only get better with age and wear.

Housed in a 1900s brick warehouse in historic Union Plaza, Rocketbuster Boots is not only home to the World’s Largest Boots (as verified by the Guinness Book of World Records) but also to the most colorful vintage boots on the market. For a more traditional style, the Lucchese family has been making boots since 1883. At the brand’s two stores in El Paso, you can slip on a pair made using the same techniques Salvatore Lucchese brought with him from Italy when he settled in Texas in the late 1800s. If Lucchese doesn’t suit your fancy, Mingo Boots Co, J.B. Hill Boot Company, Cowtown Boots, Tony Lama and Caboots also sell handmade, custom boots in town.

5. Indulge in tasty tacos

Known to locals as “the old place by the graveyard,” L&J Cafe is a city landmark dating back to 1927 when Antonio and Juanita Flores opened the cafe in what was then the outskirts of town. In a city known for an abundance of tasty Mexican and Tex-Mex options, the fare at L&J Cafe has stood the test of time. Homebrews and slot machines helped the cafe stay open during Prohibition; today, the cafe’s fourth-generation family continues to cook up the same recipes from scratch.

The graveyard next door is Concordia Cemetery, a Texas State Historic Site where more than 60,000 people are buried, including many of the city’s early residents – several notorious Old West gunslingers, members of the Buffalo Soldiers’ 9th and 10th Cavalry, and leaders of the Mexican Revolution.

Lucy’s is another popular spot to pick up tacos. With three locations in El Paso, don’t pass up the chance to dig into their delicious beef. Roll up to Jalisco Cafe, and you likely won’t think much of it. But one bite of their street tacos, and you’ll be hooked.

Catch the El Paso Chihuahuas at a home game at Southwest University Park, one of the best minor-league ballparks in the country © Carolyn Van Houten / The Washington Post via Getty Images

6. Sip on a beef-jerky-enhanced drink while cheering on the Chihuahuas

The Triple-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, the El Paso Chihuahuas play about 70 home games a year at Southwest University Park (affectionately known as the Big Dog House). And you’ll have a tough time finding a nicer minor-league ballpark in the country.

The 360-degree concourse that wraps around the baseball diamond allows visitors to see the game from every vantage point on the field. At right field, the concourse is level with the playing field, allowing visitors to watch the game unfold up close. The Chihuahuas do not skimp on concessions, either: house favorites like the bacon-wrapped Juarez Dog have a strong Mexican influence, as does the popular Clamato Norteño. This infamous drink is made with tomato juice, clam juice, olives, a “secret blend of spices” and a hearty slab of beef jerky just for good measure.

7. Picnic on top of the world

Pack a picnic, hop in the car and take a ride along El Paso’s Scenic Dr, a 2-mile stretch that winds its way along the base of the Franklin Mountains. Near the top is a small park where El Pasoans and tourists alike stop to take in breathtaking panoramic views of the city skyline, with Juárez and New Mexico in the distance.

Planning tip: The perfect time to go is during sunset: watch the sky explode with color just before the lights of the two sister cities start twinkling.

Hueco Tanks State Park near El Paso offers some of the best bouldering in the USA © vagabond54 / Shutterstock

8. Go bouldering at the Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site

The 860-acre Hueco Tanks State Park and Historic Site is world-renowned for its world-class bouldering; the park’s large natural rock basins provide the perfect surface for this free-form style of climbing. With thousands of guided and self-guided climbs, there is one for climbers of every level, from complete beginner to expert. Note that certain areas of the park are only available by tour and that the state park limits the daily number of visitors to 70 in order to preserve the fragile desert ecosystem.

Planning tip: For outdoor activities like Hueco Tanks State Park, consider planning your visit between March and May, when temperatures are mild and the weather is dry.

9. Follow the Mission Trail

The El Paso Mission Trail traces the city’s colonial origins back to when Spanish missionaries helped create towns in this southern city. There are still three remaining missions on this trail: Ysleta Mission, Socorro Mission, and the Presidio Chapel of San Elizario. A nine-mile historic corridor connects the first two, as well as a historic chapel called the San Elizario Presidio Chapel. Take a scenic drive along the trail, stopping at the two missions and the chapel to learn about their history and to marvel at the well-preserved Spanish architecture.

