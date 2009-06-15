El Paso has found its cool. Long considered a sleepy western town (it's as far west as you can get in Texas), El Paso moseyed along, keeping its head low while dangerous Ciudad Juarez (just over the Rio Grande) grabbed headlines to the south and New Mexico grabbed tourists to the north. But no more.

A sleek new hotel has opened downtown, luring locals back to the city's core for socializing and dining. A streetcar line linking downtown and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) is under construction. The new Montecillo entertainment and residential district to the west is booming. The city even has a new baseball team, the El Paso Chihuahuas. And the ultimate arbiter of cool? The city's first microbrewery opened in 2015.

Outdoorsy types have it made here: there's cycling and hiking in the largest urban park in the US, and the nearby Hueco Tanks State Park is ideal for wintertime rock climbing. Prefer the indoors? The city's top museums are free. Best of all is the hospitality of the locals, which makes this city of nearly 700,000 feel a whole lot smaller.

