The San Antonio riverwalk

The most attractive of Texas' major cities – and much the oldest too, San Antonio continues to delight visitors with its cosmopolitan mix of people and culture.

  • The Alamo, San Antonio, TX

    The Alamo

    San Antonio

    For proud Texans, the much-fabled Alamo, entered freely off San Antonio’s central plaza, is not so much a tourist attraction as a place of pilgrimage…

  • San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

    River Walk

    San Antonio

    The River Walk is a 15-mile-long glorious network of waterside pathways that’s tucked below street level and lined with bars and restaurants. It's the…

  • San Antonio, Texas, United States, North America

    McNay Art Museum

    San Antonio

    This Spanish Colonial revival-style mansion, 5 miles north of downtown and originally owned by artist Marion Koogler McNay, is spectacular. McNay's 700…

  • The Mission San Jose, San Antonio, Texas.

    Mission San José

    San Antonio

    Known in its time as the Queen of the Missions, San José is certainly the largest and arguably the most beautiful of all the sites on the Mission Trail…

  • A couple having an evening drink in front of San Fernando Cathedral, San Antonio, Texas USA

    San Fernando Cathedral

    San Antonio

    Founded in 1731, San Antonio’s cathedral ranks as the oldest church in Texas. On the edge of Main Plaza, its prime interest for modern visitors is as a…

  • San Antonio, TX - Aug 9th, 2019 : Atlantis, a water coaster ride at SeaWorld San Antonio Texas; Shutterstock ID 1490230949; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    SeaWorld San Antonio

    San Antonio

    SeaWorld San Antonio is home to both Shamu the 'killer' (orca) whale and Great White, an inverted 'heels-over-head' roller coaster. Loaded with…

  • San Antonio, Texas - 30 September 2019: The famous Buckhorn Saloon and Museum ; Shutterstock ID 1656105328; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Buckhorn Saloon & Museum

    San Antonio

    Waaaay back in 1881, when the Buckhorn Saloon first opened, the owner promised patrons a free beer or shot for any deer antlers they brought in. Although…

  • Historic Spanish Mission Concepcion in San Antonio, Texas

    Mission Concepción

    San Antonio

    The first mission along the Mission Trail heading south from San Antonio, and part of the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, this site…

Best Things to Do

Stroll the iconic waterway, tour historic sites and soak up the vibrant dining scene: here are some of the best experiences in San Antonio.

Best Time to Visit

From the holidays to the rodeo to the world-famous Fiesta, here’s what’s going on in San Antonio all year long.

Transportation

Driving isn’t the only way to get around San Antonio – there are sustainable, affordable and accessible options too.

Free Things to Do

From local arts to historic sites, some of San Antonio's best experiences are completely free.

Best Neighborhoods

Whether you’re staying a weekend or a week, these are the Texas city's can't-miss neighborhoods.

Day Trips

With a cache of historic towns that trumpet their German heritage and plenty of outdoor adventures, it's worth exploring beyond San Antonio on a day trip.

Traveling with Kids

Explore San Antonio as a family with our guide to the best things to do in the city with kids.

Austin, Texas, USA - November 15, 2021: People walk along the trendy South Congress Street colourful shops and cool restaurants in Austin Texas USA 1417040391

Road Trips

The 10 best day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Nov 15, 2024 • 12 min read

