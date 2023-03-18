Shop
© magraphy / Shutterstock
The most attractive of Texas' major cities – and much the oldest too, San Antonio continues to delight visitors with its cosmopolitan mix of people and culture.
San Antonio
For proud Texans, the much-fabled Alamo, entered freely off San Antonio’s central plaza, is not so much a tourist attraction as a place of pilgrimage…
San Antonio
The River Walk is a 15-mile-long glorious network of waterside pathways that’s tucked below street level and lined with bars and restaurants. It's the…
San Antonio
This Spanish Colonial revival-style mansion, 5 miles north of downtown and originally owned by artist Marion Koogler McNay, is spectacular. McNay's 700…
San Antonio
Known in its time as the Queen of the Missions, San José is certainly the largest and arguably the most beautiful of all the sites on the Mission Trail…
San Antonio
Founded in 1731, San Antonio’s cathedral ranks as the oldest church in Texas. On the edge of Main Plaza, its prime interest for modern visitors is as a…
San Antonio
SeaWorld San Antonio is home to both Shamu the 'killer' (orca) whale and Great White, an inverted 'heels-over-head' roller coaster. Loaded with…
San Antonio
Waaaay back in 1881, when the Buckhorn Saloon first opened, the owner promised patrons a free beer or shot for any deer antlers they brought in. Although…
San Antonio
The first mission along the Mission Trail heading south from San Antonio, and part of the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, this site…
Best Things to Do
Stroll the iconic waterway, tour historic sites and soak up the vibrant dining scene: here are some of the best experiences in San Antonio.Read article
Best Time to Visit
From the holidays to the rodeo to the world-famous Fiesta, here’s what’s going on in San Antonio all year long.Read article
Transportation
Driving isn’t the only way to get around San Antonio – there are sustainable, affordable and accessible options too.Read article
Free Things to Do
From local arts to historic sites, some of San Antonio's best experiences are completely free.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Whether you’re staying a weekend or a week, these are the Texas city's can't-miss neighborhoods.Read article
Day Trips
With a cache of historic towns that trumpet their German heritage and plenty of outdoor adventures, it's worth exploring beyond San Antonio on a day trip.Read article
Traveling with Kids
Explore San Antonio as a family with our guide to the best things to do in the city with kids.Read article
Sep 9, 2024 • 11 min read
Apr 17, 2023 • 9 min read
Mar 10, 2023 • 9 min read
Mar 5, 2023 • 9 min read
Mar 4, 2023 • 8 min read
Feb 21, 2023 • 7 min read
Feb 8, 2023 • 4 min read
Jul 16, 2018 • 7 min read
