SeaWorld San Antonio is home to both Shamu the 'killer' (orca) whale and Great White, an inverted 'heels-over-head' roller coaster. Loaded with waterslides, water park Aquatica opened in 2012; there's a separate admission fee, but a combination ticket (available online) lets you visit both.

Since the release of the 2013 documentary Blackfish, SeaWorld’s treatment of its captive orcas has come under intense scrutiny and the company has been hit by falling visitor numbers and a catalogue of negative PR.

The film is a damning portrayal of the effects of keeping these whales in captivity and charts the life of Tilikum, an orca at SeaWorld Orlando that was involved in the deaths of three people, including one of its trainers during a live show. Since its release many animal-welfare groups have come out in support of the film, arguing that it is harmful and stressful to keep such sensitive, complex creatures inside an enclosed tank.

There are numerous packages and ticket deals on the SeaWorld website, but the combined SeaWorld and Aquatica ticket is the most economical if you want to visit both parks. Otherwise, a single-day ticket to Sea World is $68 while a separate single-day ticket to Aquatica is $49 (they're a bit cheaper if you buy three days in advance online). Admission is free for children under 3 years of age but everyone else pays the one price.