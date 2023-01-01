Steves Homestead Museum

Most of the mansions in the King William District can only be appreciated from curbside, but one of them provides guided tours: the Steves Homestead. Volunteer docents from the San Antonio Conservation Society run guided tours through this Italianate villa and French Second Empire–style home that dates from 1876.

Built for Edward Steves, a wealthy lumber merchant, this stately house has been restored to demonstrate the life of the affluent at the end of the 19th century. Incidentally, San Antonio's first indoor swimming pool is on the property.