Ripley's Alamo Plaza Attractions

Time to throw the kids a bone? After touring historical sites all day, you can reward them with a visit to this teen-friendly trio: Ripley's Haunted Adventure, Guinness World Records Museum and Tomb Rider 3D, a theme-park-style ride. It's a little cheesy, and definitely touristy, but a good antidote to slogging around the missions all day.

One combo admission gets you into all three, or you can pay a reduced admission if you only have time for one or two. There are plenty of discount coupons floating around, too – check brochures at the visitor center or your hotel.