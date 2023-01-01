San Antonio’s 750ft-high Tower of the Americas is a skyline-defining landmark left over from the 1968 World’s Fair. From the 579ft-high observation deck you’ll mostly see the tops of buildings, but the sheer height alone might earn a few ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs.’ Your admission also includes Skies over Texas, a 3D film with special effects.

These observation towers always seem to have a revolving restaurant at the top, and this one's no exception. If you want the view to last all through dinner (or if you want to skip the admission price and the film), make a reservation to dine at the Chart House.