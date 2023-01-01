San Fernando Cathedral

Founded in 1731, San Antonio’s cathedral ranks as the oldest church in Texas. On the edge of Main Plaza, its prime interest for modern visitors is as a screen – literally – for San Antonio: The Saga, a sound and light show.

The sound and light show

This 24-minute-long after-dark art installation tells the story of the city with dazzling colorful effects, projected onto the cathedral's facade four nights a week (9pm, 9:30pm and 10pm, Tuesday and Friday to Sunday; free).

The light show on the cathedral has drawn visitors since 2014 © kellyvandellen / Getty Images

History

The cathedral itself played a crucial role in the 1836 Battle of the Alamo. As James Bowie – who had been married in San Fernando in happier times – defended the Alamo across the river, Mexican general Santa Anna commandeered the church as an observation post. His act of raising a flag of "no quarter", meaning he would take no prisoners, began the deadly siege.

On little evidence beyond the fact that they bore fragments of uniforms – and even though the Alamo defenders didn't wear uniforms – charred bones unearthed near the altar in 1936 were claimed to be those of Davy Crockett, William Travis and James Bowie. They’re now housed in a marble casket just inside the left entrance of the church.