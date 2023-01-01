Briscoe Western Art Museum

San Antonio

San Antonio, TX/USA- May 18 2019: "Coming Home to the Briscoe" is a statue by artist T.J.Kelsey outside the Briscoe Western Art Museum along the San Antonio River Walk, San Antonio, Texas.

Willowtreehouse/Shutterstock

Devoted as much to general Western history as it is to art, this small downtown museum pays its respects to cowboys, Hispanic settlers, Native Americans and the women of the west. Along with weaponry, uniforms, 1880s’ photographs of Yosemite National Park, a saddle that belonged to Pancho Villa, and recordings of Western songs, you’ll find all sorts of landscapes and portraits, plus a large and fascinating diorama that depicts the fall of the Alamo.

Guided tours are offered at 1:30pm on Fridays. Check the online calendar for gallery talks, film series and live music.

