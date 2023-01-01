Mission Concepción

San Antonio

Historic Spanish Mission Concepcion in San Antonio, Texas

The first mission along the Mission Trail heading south from San Antonio, and part of the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, this site features a Spanish colonial church built in 1755. It's a passably interesting stop for history buffs, and essential for anyone who doesn't do things by half. Guided ranger tours are offered at 10:30am and 2:30pm.

From downtown, take VIA transit bus 42 to Concepción. Alamo Trolley tours (www.thealamotrolley.com) also visit Concepción. Otherwise, rent a bicycle or drive. To drive from downtown, take St Marys St south until it becomes Mission Rd, then follow the brown signs indicating the direction to the missions.

