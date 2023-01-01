Mission Concepción

The first mission along the Mission Trail heading south from San Antonio, and part of the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park, this site features a Spanish colonial church built in 1755. It's a passably interesting stop for history buffs, and essential for anyone who doesn't do things by half. Guided ranger tours are offered at 10:30am and 2:30pm.

From downtown, take VIA transit bus 42 to Concepción. Alamo Trolley tours (www.thealamotrolley.com) also visit Concepción. Otherwise, rent a bicycle or drive. To drive from downtown, take St Marys St south until it becomes Mission Rd, then follow the brown signs indicating the direction to the missions.