Completed in 1756, the surviving church at this somber mission site is open. Although the mission was originally founded in east Texas in 1716, it was moved here in 1731. You'll also find a small visitor center plus a 0.25-mile-long nature trail along the river. The mission is one of the four missions on the Mission Trail overseen by the San Antonio Missions National Historical Park.

Bus 40 runs from downtown to Mission San Juan. Otherwise, rent a bicycle or drive. To drive from downtown, take St Marys St south until it becomes Mission Rd, then follow the brown signs indicating the direction to the missions.