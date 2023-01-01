San Antonio Missions National Historical Park

Spain's missionary presence can best be felt at the ruins of the four missions south of town: Concepción (1731), San José (1720), San Juan (1731) and Espada (1745–56). Religious services are still held in the mission churches and the mariachi Mass at noon on Sunday at San José church is a San Antonio tradition.

From downtown, VIA transit bus 42 goes to Concepción and San José. Bus 36 runs from downtown to Mission San Juan. Alamo Trolley tours (www.thealamotrolley.com) visit San José and Concepción. Otherwise, rent a bicycle or drive. From downtown, take St Marys St south until it becomes Mission Rd, then follow the brown signs indicating the direction to the missions.