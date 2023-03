You don't have to be a kid to enjoy Fiesta Texas – this popular theme park has plenty of rides that you must be 'this tall' to enjoy. Of course, there are also more than 25 kids' rides for the vertically challenged, as well as swimming pools and water rides over in the White Water Bay area (open May to mid-September).

The setting – against a limestone quarry that looks similar to the Arizona desert – is dramatic, and there's plenty of music and other live performances. Parking is $20.32.