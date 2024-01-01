This modest, volunteer-run museum just northeast of the airport boasts full-size, miniature and indoor scale-model railroads. On the weekends hourly train rides are included with the price of admission, and there are special holiday events for kids. (Admission is discounted $1 when the train is not in operation.)
Texas Transportation Museum
San Antonio
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
8.98 MILES
For proud Texans, the much-fabled Alamo, entered freely off San Antonio’s central plaza, is not so much a tourist attraction as a place of pilgrimage…
9.08 MILES
The River Walk is a 15-mile-long glorious network of waterside pathways that’s tucked below street level and lined with bars and restaurants. It's the…
4.49 MILES
This Spanish Colonial revival-style mansion, 5 miles north of downtown and originally owned by artist Marion Koogler McNay, is spectacular. McNay's 700…
13.1 MILES
Known in its time as the Queen of the Missions, San José is certainly the largest and arguably the most beautiful of all the sites on the Mission Trail…
9.23 MILES
Founded in 1731, San Antonio’s cathedral ranks as the oldest church in Texas. On the edge of Main Plaza, its prime interest for modern visitors is as a…
11.03 MILES
You don't have to be a kid to enjoy Fiesta Texas – this popular theme park has plenty of rides that you must be 'this tall' to enjoy. Of course, there are…
6.77 MILES
North of downtown near Trinity University, this 343-acre park is a great place to spend a family day. As well as the San Antonio Zoo, you'll find the…
25.74 MILES
If your tour pauses while descending the 126 steps that lead into this cave, don't lean back. You might bump a sleeping bat! But no worries, they're…
Nearby San Antonio attractions
4.49 MILES
This Spanish Colonial revival-style mansion, 5 miles north of downtown and originally owned by artist Marion Koogler McNay, is spectacular. McNay's 700…
6.26 MILES
Set on the eastern edge of Brackenridge Park, the Witte is an engaging museum of natural history, science and Texas history. Pronounced ‘witty’, it’s…
6.32 MILES
San Antonio’s zoo, in Breckenridge Park north of downtown, is home to 9000 animals from 750 different species. As well as one of the country's largest…
4. San Antonio Botanical Gardens
6.34 MILES
This expertly tended, 38-acre garden complex showcases native Texas flora. There's also a rose garden and a wonderful conservatory, with a bit of…
5. US Army Medical Department Museum
6.36 MILES
Fort Sam Houston has been a training facility for Army medicine for decades. In the northeast section of the grounds at Fort Sam, this museum features a…
6.5 MILES
It’s hard to believe this lovely, tranquil place was originally just a clever way to hide a hole in the ground. Almost 100 years ago, an eyesore of a…
6.77 MILES
North of downtown near Trinity University, this 343-acre park is a great place to spend a family day. As well as the San Antonio Zoo, you'll find the…
6.95 MILES
This place is perfect for the 10-and-under set. Got toddlers? Head to Little Town and its miniature-sized businesses. Older kids will get a kick out of…