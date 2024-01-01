Texas Transportation Museum

San Antonio

LoginSave

This modest, volunteer-run museum just northeast of the airport boasts full-size, miniature and indoor scale-model railroads. On the weekends hourly train rides are included with the price of admission, and there are special holiday events for kids. (Admission is discounted $1 when the train is not in operation.)

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • The Alamo, San Antonio, TX

    The Alamo

    8.98 MILES

    For proud Texans, the much-fabled Alamo, entered freely off San Antonio’s central plaza, is not so much a tourist attraction as a place of pilgrimage…

  • San Antonio, Texas, USA cityscape at the River Walk.

    River Walk

    9.08 MILES

    The River Walk is a 15-mile-long glorious network of waterside pathways that’s tucked below street level and lined with bars and restaurants. It's the…

  • San Antonio, Texas, United States, North America

    McNay Art Museum

    4.49 MILES

    This Spanish Colonial revival-style mansion, 5 miles north of downtown and originally owned by artist Marion Koogler McNay, is spectacular. McNay's 700…

  • The Mission San Jose, San Antonio, Texas.

    Mission San José

    13.1 MILES

    Known in its time as the Queen of the Missions, San José is certainly the largest and arguably the most beautiful of all the sites on the Mission Trail…

  • A couple having an evening drink in front of San Fernando Cathedral, San Antonio, Texas USA

    San Fernando Cathedral

    9.23 MILES

    Founded in 1731, San Antonio’s cathedral ranks as the oldest church in Texas. On the edge of Main Plaza, its prime interest for modern visitors is as a…

  • San Antonio, Texas - May 19 2020: Six Flags FIesta Texas; Shutterstock ID 1735910405; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    Six Flags Fiesta Texas

    11.03 MILES

    You don't have to be a kid to enjoy Fiesta Texas – this popular theme park has plenty of rides that you must be 'this tall' to enjoy. Of course, there are…

  • San Antonio, Texas, USA - June 23rd, 2021: Japanese Tea Garden (also known as Chinese Tea Garden or Sunken Gardens in Brackenridge Park) view in summer

    Brackenridge Park

    6.77 MILES

    North of downtown near Trinity University, this 343-acre park is a great place to spend a family day. As well as the San Antonio Zoo, you'll find the…

  • Cave Without a Name

    Cave Without a Name

    25.74 MILES

    If your tour pauses while descending the 126 steps that lead into this cave, don't lean back. You might bump a sleeping bat! But no worries, they're…

View more attractions

Nearby San Antonio attractions

1. McNay Art Museum

4.49 MILES

This Spanish Colonial revival-style mansion, 5 miles north of downtown and originally owned by artist Marion Koogler McNay, is spectacular. McNay's 700…

2. Witte Museum

6.26 MILES

Set on the eastern edge of Brackenridge Park, the Witte is an engaging museum of natural history, science and Texas history. Pronounced ‘witty’, it’s…

3. San Antonio Zoo

6.32 MILES

San Antonio’s zoo, in Breckenridge Park north of downtown, is home to 9000 animals from 750 different species. As well as one of the country's largest…

4. San Antonio Botanical Gardens

6.34 MILES

This expertly tended, 38-acre garden complex showcases native Texas flora. There's also a rose garden and a wonderful conservatory, with a bit of…

5. US Army Medical Department Museum

6.36 MILES

Fort Sam Houston has been a training facility for Army medicine for decades. In the northeast section of the grounds at Fort Sam, this museum features a…

6. Japanese Tea Garden

6.5 MILES

It’s hard to believe this lovely, tranquil place was originally just a clever way to hide a hole in the ground. Almost 100 years ago, an eyesore of a…

7. Brackenridge Park

6.77 MILES

North of downtown near Trinity University, this 343-acre park is a great place to spend a family day. As well as the San Antonio Zoo, you'll find the…

8. DoSeum

6.95 MILES

This place is perfect for the 10-and-under set. Got toddlers? Head to Little Town and its miniature-sized businesses. Older kids will get a kick out of…