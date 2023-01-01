US Army Medical Department Museum

Fort Sam Houston has been a training facility for Army medicine for decades. In the northeast section of the grounds at Fort Sam, this museum features a display of military medical gear from the US and several other countries. Exhibits cover US Army medical history from 1775 to the present: look for displays spotlighting World War I, World War II, the Vietnam War and Desert Storm. There's also a collection of restored vehicles, including ambulances, a 1942 Jeep, and helicopters.

You'll also find Civil War surgical gear, notably the disturbing saws and portable amputation kits.