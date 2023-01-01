Part of the Joint Base San Antonio military complex, Fort Sam Houston is home to more than 900 historic buildings. It has long been known as an Army medical training facility. The oldest building at Fort Sam (and Geronimo’s short-term residence) is the Quadrangle, built in 1876; it's open to the public for visitors to explore. It's also famous for its abundant wildlife, and is home to deer, ducks and peacocks, making it a fun stop for families.

The Quadrangle is west of New Braunfels Ave; hours can change depending on the army’s schedule.