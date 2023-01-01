San Antonio Botanical Gardens

This expertly tended, 38-acre garden complex showcases native Texas flora. There's also a rose garden and a wonderful conservatory, with a bit of everything from equatorial rainforest to desert plants. Call or go online for a calendar of special events – from concerts under the stars and yoga classes to bird walks and summer classes for children.

The strolling garden was designed and created by a 26th-generation gardener and one of Japan's living national treasures from the island of Kyūshū – specifically the city of Kumamoto, which is also home to one of Japan's most revered traditional gardens, Suizenji Park. A few of that famous garden's elements appear here.