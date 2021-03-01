Housed in the original 1880s Lone Star Brewery (a piece of art in itself), the San Antonio Museum of Art is home to an impressive trove of Latin American art, including Spanish Colonial, Mexican and pre-Columbian – one of the most comprehensive collections in the US. Beyond Latin American works, the museum holds a little of everything, from Egyptian antiquities to contemporary abstracts, as well as an impressive Asian wing with a collection of Chinese ceramics, paintings and decorative items.

The museum is off Broadway St just north of downtown.