Overview

Famous as being 'Where the West Begins,' Fort Worth still has the cowboy feel. It first rose to prominence during the great open-range cattle drives of the late 19th century, when more than 10 million head of cattle tramped here along the Chisholm Trail. These days, the legendary Stockyards are the prime visitor destination, hosting twice-daily mini-cattle drives, rodeos every weekend, and Billy Bob's, the world's biggest honky-tonk.