Texas, Fort Worth skyline at sunrise

Famous as being 'Where the West Begins,' Fort Worth still has the cowboy feel. It first rose to prominence during the great open-range cattle drives of the late 19th century, when more than 10 million head of cattle tramped here along the Chisholm Trail. These days, the legendary Stockyards are the prime visitor destination, hosting twice-daily mini-cattle drives, rodeos every weekend, and Billy Bob's, the world's biggest honky-tonk.

  • Rodeo cowboys and a low rider truck on Exchange Street in the Fort Worth Stockyards Historic District. The district is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

    Stockyards

    Fort Worth

    Western-wear stores and knickknack shops, saloons and steakhouses now occupy the Old West–era buildings of the Stockyards. Although it can seem touristy…

  • The Kimbell Art Museum in the cultural quarter of Fort Worth. Designed by architect Louis I. Kahn it was established in 1972.

    Kimbell Art Museum

    Fort Worth

    While the small Kimbell Art Museum holds treasures from Greece, Egypt, China, Japan and the ancient Americas, it’s the astonishing array of big European…

  • Parade of cowboys and steer cattle in the Fort Worth Stockyards in Texas - stock photo Fort Worth, Texas - September 2009: A herd of cattle parading through the Fort Worth Stockyards accompanied by cowboys on horseback

    Fort Worth Herd

    Fort Worth

    Each morning and afternoon, spectators line the street to watch cowboys wearing authentic 19th-century garb drive the 16 longhorn cattle of the Fort Worth…

  • FORT WORTH, UNITED STATES - Dec 29, 2018: Roxy Paine Trees at Fort Worth Modern Art Museum The stainless steel is bent into lifelike shapes Also The museum and reflecting pond

    Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth

    Fort Worth

    In a stunning building across from the Kimbell Art Museum, this stimulating museum displays paintings by the likes of Picasso, Mark Rothko and Francis…

  • Ft Worth, Texas, USA - January 6, 2015: The Amon Carter Museum of American Art is located in the cultural district of Fort Worth, Texas. The museum devoted to American art and possesses one of the premier collections of American photography in the nation. Amon Carter Museum - Ft Worth, Texas Landmark - stock photo

    Amon Carter Museum of American Art

    Fort Worth

    Texas oilman Amon Carter starting collecting the art of the American West in the 1930s. Since his death, his impressive array of paintings and sculpture…

  • Cattle Auction

    Cattle Auction

    Fort Worth

    The truly curious will want to venture into this live cattle auction, held in a totally high-tech atmosphere inside the 1902 Fort Worth Livestock Exchange…

  • Bureau of Engraving & Printing

    Bureau of Engraving & Printing

    Fort Worth

    Fort Worth is one of two US locations where the nation prints its paper currency. This US Treasury facility 8 miles north of the Stockyards produces the…

  • Sundance Square

    Sundance Square

    Fort Worth

    You can stroll yourself happy in the 14-block Sundance Sq, near Main and 3rd Sts. Colorful architecture, art galleries and a host of bars and restaurants…

Art

Remington in America: Where to see the legendary cowboy artist’s work

Oct 22, 2019 • 5 min read

