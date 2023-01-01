While the small Kimbell Art Museum holds treasures from Greece, Egypt, China, Japan and the ancient Americas, it’s the astonishing array of big European names that makes it truly extraordinary. As well as Michelangelo’s first known painting, The Torment of St Anthony, the permanent collection includes masterpieces by everyone from Rembrandt and Van Gogh to Matisse, Cézanne and Gauguin.

Both the Kimbell’s two buildings are infused with natural light. Its newer addition, designed by architect Renzo Piano, stages special exhibitions which typically incur an admission fee of around $18.