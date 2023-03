The truly curious will want to venture into this live cattle auction, held in a totally high-tech atmosphere inside the 1902 Fort Worth Livestock Exchange building at the Stockyards. The heifers strut their stuff on flat-screen TVs (no smells!) and cowboy hat–wearing ranchers make phone bids on the spot. Don't be intimidated by the fast-talkin' auctioneer: visitors are welcome to observe. The schedule varies, so stop in to see if an auction is on.