Western-wear stores and knickknack shops, saloons and steakhouses now occupy the Old West–era buildings of the Stockyards. Although it can seem touristy at times, there’s still a genuine authenticity here. Don't miss the twice-daily cattle drive along E Exchange Ave, featuring the longhorn of the small Fort Worth Herd. Start by picking info at the Fort Worth Stockyards Visitor Center.

There's plenty to see and do hereabouts, from exploring the past at the Stockyards Museum and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame, to watching a Wild West show or taking in a rodeo in the Cowboy Coliseum. To learn more, join a Stockyards Guided Walking Tour.