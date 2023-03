Fort Worth is one of two US locations where the nation prints its paper currency. This US Treasury facility 8 miles north of the Stockyards produces the green stuff with which engagement rings are purchased, narcotics snorted, bets wagered, waiters tipped and babysitters paid, and over which wars are fought. You don’t need a reservation to watch the presses roll on a self-guided tour, but the bureau suggests allowing 30 minutes to clear security.