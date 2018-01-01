Old Town Houston Historic Pub Tour

Eat, Drink, and Be Merry! More appropriate words have rarely been uttered when talking about the Historic Downtown Pub Crawl. There is simply no better way to experience pub culture in Houston. The Historic Downtown Pub Tour will immerse you in the history of this lively Texas city by the best means possible – through its bars! This Houston night tour will take you to four bars in the historic center of Houston, giving you a variety of different atmospheres in which to relax. Locations can vary each night depending on opening hours, but there are so many great Houston bars we’ll never be without options. The tour starts at Barringer Bar, a gorgeous spot inside the old (1870s) Houston Dry Goods & Notion Warehouse. You’ll meet your local guide and enjoy a drink while learning about how rough and tumble early Houston could be.Don’t forget your spurs and dueling pistols! After some introductions, you’ll travel around the block to a bar in an old watch and jewelry store, where you’ll learn a little about the railroad and its legacy here in Houston. Next, you’ll take a stroll through Market Square Park, a small urban oasis complete with restaurants, sculptures, memorials, and remnants from old Houston buildings and sidewalks. This spot is a hive of activity and full of Houston history. This park is ringed by bars and pubs inside historic buildings, including a tailor shop that becomes a bar at night, a charity bar that believes in the connection between food, drink, and community, plus many more authentic Houston bars. With your local guide to show you all the points of interest, you’ll be sure to get the inside scoop on more than one of these historic gems. After learning about the buildings in the square, you’ll make your last stop in a more elegant bar to get a picture in the oldest elevator in Houston. It’s the perfect way to finish off a fun-filled evening in Houston’s historic downtown district.