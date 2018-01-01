Welcome to Houston
Diverse residential neighborhoods and enclaves of restaurants and shops spread far and wide. Where residents of other cities talk about the weather, Houstonians talk about parking. Wealth from oil and energy companies supports luxurious shopping areas but you can also enjoy down-home fun, although don't underestimate the sauna-like summers. Don't forget that one of the town's main attractions – NASA's Space Center Houston in Clear Lake – is outside the city limits, a 30-minute drive down I-45.
Top experiences in Houston
Amazing hotels and hostels
Houston activities
NASA's Space Center Houston and City Sightseeing Tour
Make your own way downtown to meet your bus for a narrated sightseeing tour of Houston. During the 90-minute tour by double-decker open-top bus, pass by City Hall, Minute Maid Park (home of the Houston Astros baseball team), Hermann Park, Houston’s Museum District and much more. Afterward, transfer to a comfortable coach that takes you to Space Center Houston and NASA’s Johnson Space Center. Although high-profile space flights launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, most of the planning and training for the US space program takes place in Houston. Your day includes a 90-minute tram tour that takes you onto the grounds of the Johnson Space Center. See both the new and original Mission Control centers and the International Space Station Assembly Building. Watch NASA staff at work, especially fascinating if a shuttle mission is in progress. You might even catch a glimpse of astronauts in training at Building 9. Be amazed at the impressive Saturn V Rocket, which stands 36 stories tall and is the most powerful rocket ever built.After the tram tour, have free time to explore the exhibits at Space Center Houston, NASA's official visitor center. Astronaut Gallery features the world’s most comprehensive collection of spacesuits. Check out Apollo 17, the last manned spacecraft to fly to the moon. Experience what it’s like to be on the Space Shuttle at the interactive Living In Space gallery and take a close look at a full-size replica of the Space Shuttle. You can purchase lunch at the NASA cafeteria — you might even spot a NASA astronaut dining there. Or head to Zero-G Diner to choose from a variety of cuisines. At the designated time, meet your bus for the return trip to downtown Houston where your tour ends.
Houston Nine-Day CityPASS With Space Center, Downtown Aquarium
Save time and money on your trip to Houston with this convenient CityPASS. Each ticket booklet is packed with useful information, such as hours of operation, transportation information, contact information and insiders' tips so you can get the most out of your vacation in Houston! Your Houston CityPASS includes admission to these premier attractions: Space Center Houston Downtown Aquarium Houston Museum of Natural Science Choice Ticket: Museum of Fine Arts, Houston OR Houston Zoo Choice Ticket: Children's Museum of Houston OR Kemah Boardwalk All-Day Ride Pass
Houston Arrival Shuttle Transfer: Airport to Hotel
This shared ride door-to-door ground transportation is the easiest and most cost-effective way to transfer from the airport to your hotel. So plan ahead and book your transfer online now! Not only will you save time and money, but organizing your hotel transfer now will give you the peace of mind you need when you are traveling! Transfer services are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
Houston Underground Tunnel Tour
You’ll meet your local guide and begin your Houston tour with a walk down Main Street towards the Chase Bank Building, which features eight frescoes depicting Texas history. With your local guide to explain these pieces, you’ll gain a greater understanding of the history of the city and state alike. From here, we’ll enter the Downtown Houston Tunnel System and walk over to Chase Tower, the tallest building in Texas. Your guide will lead you outside for a photo op in front of Joan Miro’s 1982 Personage and Birds. Next on this historical Houston tour, you’ll cross the street and enter Philip Johnson’s award-winning Pennzoil Place. You’ll ride an escalator down to the tunnel where you’ll get a sweet treat at a unique boutique bakery with some of the best cookies in Houston. Finish your Houston tour by walking through downtown’s oldest and newest tunnels, and see the only remaining portion of a 1913 hotel known as “The Cotton” before returning to Café Express with your guide.
Houston Sightseeing Tour and Galveston Day Trip
In the morning, make your own way downtown to meet your double-decker bus for a fully-narrated sightseeing tour of Houston’s most iconic sites. Your 90-minute tour by open-top bus passes by City Hall, Chase Tower, Minute Maid Park—home of the Houston Astros baseball team, Houston’s Museum District, Hermann Park and more.After touring central Houston with your knowledgeable guide, transfer to a comfortable coach that takes you on a 50-minute drive to reach Galveston, a historic town located on the Gulf of Mexico. Nicknamed Oleander City, Galveston features miles of white-sand beaches, seaside restaurants, specialty shops and a fascinating history. More than 60 structures of architectural significance are spread among its six historic districts. Your coach passes one of the most famous buildings, a stunning Victorian mansion called the Bishop's Palace, aka Gresham's Castle.During your time in Galveston, enjoy close to three hours on your own to explore. You can purchase lunch in the historic Galveston Strand district then stroll the shops and soak in the small town’s ambiance. Visit the Galveston Seawall, a 10-mile levee with breathtaking views of Galveston Bay. If you would like to take a dolphin-watching tour on Galveston Bay, your guide can provide you with complimentary tickets for the boat. At the designated time, simply meet your guide to reboard your coach for the return trip to Houston. Throughout the day, learn from the informative commentary provided by your guide while a professional driver handles the navigation. You get to relax as you see iconic sites and learn about the history of Houston, Galveston and Texas during a fascinating 6-hour tour. When you arrive back in Houston, your coach returns you to the Convention Center where your tour ends.
Old Town Houston Historic Pub Tour
Eat, Drink, and Be Merry! More appropriate words have rarely been uttered when talking about the Historic Downtown Pub Crawl. There is simply no better way to experience pub culture in Houston. The Historic Downtown Pub Tour will immerse you in the history of this lively Texas city by the best means possible – through its bars! This Houston night tour will take you to four bars in the historic center of Houston, giving you a variety of different atmospheres in which to relax. Locations can vary each night depending on opening hours, but there are so many great Houston bars we’ll never be without options. The tour starts at Barringer Bar, a gorgeous spot inside the old (1870s) Houston Dry Goods & Notion Warehouse. You’ll meet your local guide and enjoy a drink while learning about how rough and tumble early Houston could be.Don’t forget your spurs and dueling pistols! After some introductions, you’ll travel around the block to a bar in an old watch and jewelry store, where you’ll learn a little about the railroad and its legacy here in Houston. Next, you’ll take a stroll through Market Square Park, a small urban oasis complete with restaurants, sculptures, memorials, and remnants from old Houston buildings and sidewalks. This spot is a hive of activity and full of Houston history. This park is ringed by bars and pubs inside historic buildings, including a tailor shop that becomes a bar at night, a charity bar that believes in the connection between food, drink, and community, plus many more authentic Houston bars. With your local guide to show you all the points of interest, you’ll be sure to get the inside scoop on more than one of these historic gems. After learning about the buildings in the square, you’ll make your last stop in a more elegant bar to get a picture in the oldest elevator in Houston. It’s the perfect way to finish off a fun-filled evening in Houston’s historic downtown district.