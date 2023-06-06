Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
As Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara delivers a less frenetic alternative to the nation’s capital. And, while many of the images recognized as Mexican have their roots here – mariachi music, wide-brimmed sombreros, the Mexican hat dance and charreadas (rodeos) – Guadalajara is as much a vanguard of the new Mexico as it is guardian of the old. An embarrassment of museums and theaters drive the cultural life forward, fusion chefs have sharpened the edges of an already legendary culinary scene and foresighted local planners are doing their damnedest to tackle the traffic.
Guadalajara
Standing proudly at the eastern end of dramatic Plaza Tapatía is one of Guadalajara’s architectural landmarks, and a Unesco World Heritage site since 1997…
Guadalajara
Guadalajara’s cathedral is the city’s most conspicuous landmark with distinctive neo-Gothic towers built after an earthquake toppled the originals in…
Guachimontones Archaeological Site
Guadalajara
Just 40km west of Guadalajara is the fascinating and distinctive archaeological site known as Guachimontones – one of the only ancient ruins in the world…
Guadalajara
One of the city's most important churches, the Basílica de Zapopan, built in 1730, is home to Nuestra Señora de Zapopan, a petite statue of the Virgin…
Guadalajara
On Thursday and Sunday, Tonalá bursts into a huge street market that sprouts on Avenida Tonaltecas and crawls through dozens of streets and alleys and…
Guadalajara
This superb collection of over 500 pieces of national folk art is housed in a converted religious mission and includes well-displayed miniature figurines,…
Museo de Arte Sacro de Guadalajara
Guadalajara
This pious collection astride the eastern flank of the cathedral is filled with dark and brooding 17th- to 18th-century religious art, as well as some…
Guadalajara
Guadalajara's most important museum tells the story of the city and the surrounding region, somewhat haphazardly, from prehistory to the revolution…
Best Time to Visit
Guadalajara, Mexico’s second largest city and the capital of the state of Jalisco, is blessed with sunny skies and spring-like weather year-round. This…Read article
Things to Know
Traveling to Guadalajara? Lucky you. Read up on all you need to know before you arrive in this vibrant Mexican city.Read article
Free Things to Do
The second largest city in Mexico, Guadalajara is a complex metropolis conjuring images of colonial churches and outdoor markets, mariachi bands and…Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Don't miss these lively neighborhoods on your visit to Guadalajara.Read article
Day Trips
Guadalajara is a large, dynamic city. If you’re looking for a different side of Mexico or just need a break from all that urbanity, then you’re in luck.Read article
Money and Costs
Follow these money-saving tips to stretch your budget on a visit to Guadalajara.Read article
Aug 28, 2022 • 8 min read
Aug 24, 2022 • 7 min read
Aug 19, 2022 • 5 min read
Aug 11, 2022 • 5 min read
Aug 7, 2022 • 5 min read
Jan 6, 2021 • 5 min read
Jan 6, 2021 • 5 min read
Jan 6, 2021 • 5 min read
Get to the heart of Guadalajara with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Mexico $28.99
Cancun, Cozumel & the Yucatan $22.99
Pocket Cancun & the Riviera Maya $13.99
in partnership with getyourguide