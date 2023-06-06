Guadalajara

As Mexico’s second-largest city, Guadalajara delivers a less frenetic alternative to the nation’s capital. And, while many of the images recognized as Mexican have their roots here – mariachi music, wide-brimmed sombreros, the Mexican hat dance and charreadas (rodeos) – Guadalajara is as much a vanguard of the new Mexico as it is guardian of the old. An embarrassment of museums and theaters drive the cultural life forward, fusion chefs have sharpened the edges of an already legendary culinary scene and foresighted local planners are doing their damnedest to tackle the traffic.

  • Instituto Cultural Cabanas, Guadalajara, Mexico; Shutterstock ID 745346248; your: Sloane Tucker; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI 745346248

    Instituto Cultural de Cabañas

    Guadalajara

    Standing proudly at the eastern end of dramatic Plaza Tapatía is one of Guadalajara’s architectural landmarks, and a Unesco World Heritage site since 1997…

  • Guadalajara Cathedral.

    Catedral de Guadalajara

    Guadalajara

    Guadalajara’s cathedral is the city’s most conspicuous landmark with distinctive neo-Gothic towers built after an earthquake toppled the originals in…

  • Guachimontones Archaeological Site

    Guachimontones Archaeological Site

    Guadalajara

    Just 40km west of Guadalajara is the fascinating and distinctive archaeological site known as Guachimontones – one of the only ancient ruins in the world…

  • The Basílica de Zapopan.

    Basílica de Zapopan

    Guadalajara

    One of the city's most important churches, the Basílica de Zapopan, built in 1730, is home to Nuestra Señora de Zapopan, a petite statue of the Virgin…

  • Tonalá Street Market

    Tonalá Street Market

    Guadalajara

    On Thursday and Sunday, Tonalá bursts into a huge street market that sprouts on Avenida Tonaltecas and crawls through dozens of streets and alleys and…

  • Museo Pantaleón Panduro

    Museo Pantaleón Panduro

    Guadalajara

    This superb collection of over 500 pieces of national folk art is housed in a converted religious mission and includes well-displayed miniature figurines,…

  • Museo de Arte Sacro de Guadalajara

    Museo de Arte Sacro de Guadalajara

    Guadalajara

    This pious collection astride the eastern flank of the cathedral is filled with dark and brooding 17th- to 18th-century religious art, as well as some…

  • Museo Regional de Guadalajara

    Museo Regional de Guadalajara

    Guadalajara

    Guadalajara's most important museum tells the story of the city and the surrounding region, somewhat haphazardly, from prehistory to the revolution…

Best Time to Visit

Guadalajara, Mexico’s second largest city and the capital of the state of Jalisco, is blessed with sunny skies and spring-like weather year-round. This…

Things to Know

Traveling to Guadalajara? Lucky you. Read up on all you need to know before you arrive in this vibrant Mexican city.

Free Things to Do

The second largest city in Mexico, Guadalajara is a complex metropolis conjuring images of colonial churches and outdoor markets, mariachi bands and…

Best Neighborhoods

Don't miss these lively neighborhoods on your visit to Guadalajara.

Day Trips

Guadalajara is a large, dynamic city. If you’re looking for a different side of Mexico or just need a break from all that urbanity, then you’re in luck.

Money and Costs

Follow these money-saving tips to stretch your budget on a visit to Guadalajara.

Couples dance to Mariachi traditional music to break the Guinness World Record of largest Mexican folk dance in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, on August 24, 2019. - 882 people danced to Mariachi music at the start of the 26th Mariachi International Festival.

19 things to know before traveling to Guadalajara

Jan 4, 2025 • 8 min read

