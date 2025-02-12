There’s an enigmatic thrill to the adventures of the night. What’s the jungle like under the cover of darkness? How many constellations can you spot in the clearest skies? Can you walk a familiar trail with nothing but moonlight to guide you?

With light pollution across the globe growing at alarming rates, witnessing dark skies has become a luxury. Here's our pick of must-do night activities around the globe, from kayaking through bioluminescence to moonlit hikes and exploring the wonders of the world post sunset.

1. Marvel at wonders by moonlight

Where? Jordan, India, Italy and China

If the seven wonders of the world are a sight to behold by day, they’re even more magical by night, surrounded by candles, bathed in moonlight or glowing under the stars. Three days a week, the imposing Treasury in the ancient city of Petra in Jordan is awash in the glow of thousands of candles, accompanied by traditional Bedouin music and poetry. The Colosseum in Rome, Italy, offers guided night tours from spring through fall, allowing visitors to explore the ancient amphitheater and underground chambers. In India, on the five full moon nights of a month and the two nights before and after, the Taj Mahal in Agra is open to the public. Only 50 people are permitted to roam the grounds at a time during these night tours. Finally, visitors can hike up the Simatai Section of the Great Wall of China near Beijing at night and take in the architecture lit up uniquely.

Where else? El Castillo, the most popular pyramid in Mexico’s Chichén Itzá complex, has a nightly light and sound show that narrates the history of the Mayan civilization along with images projected onto the structure. The light and sound show at the Great Pyramids of Giza begins with the illumination of the Sphinx, which seemingly narrates the history of ancient Egypt as images are projected onto the monuments.

A 4WD safari at night in Amboseli National Park, Kenya, in the shadow of Mt Kilimanjaro. Buena Vista Images/Getty Images

2. Wildlife-watch on a night safari in Africa

Where? South Africa and Kenya

As dusk sets in, the rhythm of wilderness changes. Insects chirp louder, nocturnal predators set out to hunt. Expert guides recognize these patterns and take visitors through enchanting wildlife experiences. At Kruger National Park in South Africa, set out in a 4WD to spot hippos, rhinos, zebras, giraffes, wildebeest and the wild cats. In Masai Mara in Kenya, catch glimpses of leopards, foxes, jackals, hyenas, owls and even lions, who love to hunt in the cover of darkness. Here, night game drives aren’t permitted inside the main reserve, but are offered by private conservancies like the Mara North, Mara Naboisho, Siana, Trans Mara and Olare Motorogi.

Where else? Spot a variety of wildlife and ancient plant species on torch-lit night walks as you explore Daintree Rainforest in Australia. Explore the abundant rainforest of Costa Rica – walk down the trails of reserves like Ecocentro Danaus, or boat across the Peñas Blancas River, to observe kinkajous, armadillos, sloth, owls and more.

3. Stargaze at designated Dark Sky locations

Where? Dark Sky parks and reserves across the globe

Scores of destinations across 22 countries are certified by Dark Sky International for being protected from excessive artificial light and, thereby, light pollution. The Scottish island of Rum was most recently recognized as one for offering some of the best views of the Milky Way. A number of these Dark Sky destinations, which range from open canyons and national parks to deserts and forests, offer the clearest views of the galaxy with guided stargazing tours.

Where else? There’s Death Valley National Park in California, the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, the Aoraki Mackenzie Dark Sky Reserve in New Zealand, the Pitcairn Islands in the southern Pacific Ocean, Atacama Desert in Chile and the Desengano State Park in Rio de Janeiro among others.

A sea turtle moves up the shore to lay eggs in Tortuguero, Costa Rica. Agustin Munoz/Getty Images

4. See turtles nesting on the shore

Where? India and Costa Rica

The spectacle of arribada – Spanish for the synchronized mass nesting of turtles as they come ashore – is a marvelous sight, as thousands of critters emerge from the ocean under a full moon to lay eggs on a beach. The protected reserve of Tortuguero (“region of turtles”) in Costa Rica is a prime nesting site for endangered green sea turtles and leatherback turtles. There are guided night tours conducted under strict regulations. In India, the endangered olive ridley turtles find home along the coasts of Odisha and Tamil Nadu. Visitors can observe the turtles from designated watchtowers, visit turtle conservation centers and participate in guided night walks.

Where else? During the nesting season (June to November) at Jumby Bay in Antigua, guests can sign up for a wake-up call, so they can head to the beach to watch hawksbill turtles laying their eggs and the hatchlings emerge.

5. Kayak through bioluminescence

Where? USA and parts of the Caribbean

The best way to experience bioluminescence in pitch-black waters is by kayaking through them. As the paddle cuts through the waters, it disturbs the microorganisms, called dinoflagellates, and creates fairy-dust-like swirls. A moonless night after a sunny day is the best time to visit since the dinoflagellates collect sunlight during the day and flash that light as a defense mechanism in the darkness. Marvel at these neon trails in the Indian River Lagoon System in Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge, Florida. In the Caribbean waters, Puerto Rico’s Mosquito Bay – also known as Bioluminescent Bay – and Bio Bay of the Cayman Islands glow with every stroke of the paddle.

Where else? In New Zealand, millions of glowworms put up a show in Waitomo Caves, where guides take you through the underground complex; and night-paddle through the serene waters of Hauraki Gulf Marine Park to soak in the bioluminescence.

A manta ray feeds on plankton at night in the waters off Kona, Hawaii. Charlotte G Frank/Getty Images

6. Take a night dive

Where? The US and the Maldives

Marine life takes on another form as the day transitions into night. The world under water is especially mesmerizing after dark, as it reveals species and behaviors that wouldn’t typically be seen in the daytime. Off the coast of Kona in Hawaii, USA, witness the captivating "manta ballet" as manta rays amass in great numbers here. Guides use specially designed lights that are safe for mantas to attract plankton and, thereby, the gentle creatures. In the Ari Atoll of the Maldives, gray reef sharks and white tip sharks swim around the reef at Maaya Thila. Whale sharks, mantas and bioluminescent organisms also thrive here, and many resorts arrange for night diving expeditions to swim alongside them.

Where else? A wildlife haven during the day, the Galápagos is a whole new world at night. At the Punta Estrada dive sight, swim alongside rays, sea turtles, reef fish, white tip and reef sharks, and more.

7. Explore museums at night

Where? France and the UK

Museum visits at night allow visitors to appreciate art and history in serenity minus the buzzing crowds. A number of them around the world offer special programs and events late into the evening. The Louvre, Paris, stays open till 9:30pm on Wednesdays and Fridays, allowing tourists to observe iconic artworks, including the Mona Lisa and Liberty Leading the People, in peace. Paris’ Musée d'Orsay is open till 9pm on Thursdays. A few countries east, in London, exhibits at the British Museum remain open till 8:30pm every Friday, and Whitechapel Gallery till 9:30pm every Thursday, often accompanied by live events.

Where else? The annual Museum Night Fever in Brussels, Belgium, returns in October 2025. During this event, organized by Brussels Museum, a number of museums in the city keep their doors open from 7pm until the early hours for viewing art as well as music performances and workshops.

An endangered Bengal tiger drinks at a waterhole in Pench, India. life_line/Shutterstock

8. Spot India's big five

Where? India

A few of India's national parks offer guided night safaris to track the Indian big five: the endangered Bengal tiger, Asiatic elephant, one-horned rhino, leopard and Asiatic water buffalo. Discover a plethora of creatures in Madhya Pradesh’s many national parks – at Bandhavgarh, look for tigers, leopards and elephants; Satpura offers the chance to witness leopards, sloths, wild dogs and tigers as they venture out in the dark; Pench unveils a whole new world of tigers, Indian wolves and hyenas; and Kanha is a great destination to catch lazing leopards. Tadoba-Andhari National Park, Maharashtra, is believed to be the best reserve to track tigers.

Manas National Park​ in Assam is home to tigers, leopards​ and elephants​, among other species. In Gujarat’s Gir National Park, night safaris allow visitors to spot lions on the prowl.

9. Go night skiing

Where? Switzerland, France, Austria, Japan and Australia

As exhilarating as it can be to glide down the slopes on any given snowy day, it’s amplified manifold when done at night along illuminated trails. Across Europe, the many peaks of Switzerland, France and Austria make them the ideal destinations for some adventurous night skiing. Zip down the Swiss slopes of Rothorn, Matterhorn Ski Paradise or the Jungfraujoch region on full moon nights; the Masques piste in Anzère is open on Wednesdays from 4pm to 10pm in December. There are the French ski resort towns of La Clusaz and Collet d’Allevard, as well as Austria’s SkiWelt Wilder Kaiser​, where there are several long stretches of lit up slopes​.

Perisher Ski Resort in Australia is the largest such destination in the southern hemisphere, which offers night skiing and boarding every Tuesday and Saturday from June to September. Niseko United in Japan is world-renowned for its night skiing. Once done exploring the forest and side runs, skiers can check out the local nightlife and also soak their muscles in an onsen.

Where else? Cypress Mountain in Canada, just outside of Vancouver, offers a 20km (12-mile) run till 10pm. Enjoy the twinkling city lights below you as you glide down. In the US, Keystone and Steamboat Springs in Colorado, Mt Hood Skibowl in Oregon, and Crotched Mountain in New Hampshire offer excellent night skiing experiences.

Shilin Night Market in Taipei draws diners every evening. Food Travel Stockforlife/Shutterstock

10. Eat at night markets

Where? Spain and Taiwan

Dieticians may be all about no meals post 7pm, but there’s a different joy to dining in the dark with the locals. In Spain’s San Sebastián, the birthplace of pintxos, the cobbled streets of Old Town treat you to the best tapas. Shilin Night Market in Taipei, Taiwan, is an open-air food court that houses hundreds of stalls that sell everything from pineapple cake and oyster omelettes to pork buns and bubble tea.

Where else? The night markets in Bangkok are as local as travelers can get in this bustling metro. Plus, a number of city tours at night focus on guided walks that highlight landmarks, the nightlife and historical stories – there’s Tokyo’s tour of night views from towers and observatories, as well as a night cruise on the Seine in Paris.

11. Hike and trek under the stars

Where? Dark Sky parks across the globe

There’s a certain excitement in hiking after sunset, as the day melts into the night and nocturnal wildlife take over their shift under the stars. Designated Dark Sky parks the world over, such as Great Barrier Island and Stewart Island/Rakiura in New Zealand provide exceptional conditions for nighttime hiking and stargazing. A number of trails in the US offer thrilling night hiking experiences, as well – Hermitage Point Trail (15.6km/9.7 miles) in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park takes you through alpine forests and opens up at Lake Jackson; the Anhinga Trail (1.2km/0.8 miles) through Florida’s Everglades National Park is a delight for wildlife enthusiasts; the Lost Mine Trail (8km/5 miles) in Big Bend National Park, Texas, takes you up the forests of Chisos Mountains to views across Pine Canyon and Mexico’s Sierra del Carmen nature reserve.

Where else? Surreal moonlit treks in Ladakh, India, present the Himalayas bathed in starlight – pick the route to the dunes of Nubra Valley, the crystal-clear water of Pangong Lake, or the even more remote Tso Moriri Lake. Trek up Mt Pico, Portugal’s highest peak at 2351m (7713ft), for one of the best stargazing experiences in Europe.

A Bedouin camp in the desert, Dubai. Ilia Rozhnov/Shutterstock

12. Stay at a Bedouin-style camp in the deserts

Where? UAE and Jordan

Away from the hustle and bustle of city life, there’s a distinct joy in experiencing the desert at night the way the Bedouins did. In the expansive desert on the fringes of Dubai, UAE, travelers can take in the night sky as they are pampered with a lavish Arabic spread, camel rides, dune bashing, sand boarding and cultural performances like belly dancing. Picture Bedouin-style camps surrounded by bonfires, low-slung tables, pillows for seats and plenty of shisha (hookah). At camps in Jordan’s Wadi Rum, or the Valley of the Moon, dine and sleep under the stars, nomadic style, after a full-day 4WD tours and desert excursions.

Where else? In Morocco, the Erg Chebbi Dunes of Merzouga Desert are the backdrop for overnight stays in Berber camps. Stargaze by the campfire, listen to stories of Berber culture and enjoy glamping.

13. Discover the secrets of Mayan astronomy

Where? Mexico

Celestial objects were intrinsic to Mayan culture and continue to be celebrated today. To honor their culture and also educate visiting folks about it, a number of tours and expeditions are organised in Mexico. The Chichén Itzá complex of the Mayan ruins may be most famous for the pyramid of Kukulkan, but a trip to the El Caracol observatory is a must to appreciate their advanced understanding of astronomy. Night tours from the Riviera Maya region allow tourists to take part in ancient purifying rituals in the jungle. There are also tours that include after-dark activities such as zip-lining through the jungle, riding across a suspension bridge on an ATV and swimming in the Media Luna cenote.

The graveyard at Greyfriars, one of the many eerie places in Edinburgh visited on ghost tours. Tuck Happiness Photography/Getty Images

14. Be spooked on a ghost tour

Where? Scotland

One doesn’t have to believe in vagabond souls to get adventurous with ghost tours. These present a chance to explore a city’s often mysterious past, peppered with unexplainable and enigmatic details that can pique your interest. The history of Scottish capital Edinburgh – considered one of Europe’s most haunted cities – is rife with witches, ghosts and all things paranormal. So it’s unsurprising that numerous eerie locations are part of ghost tours, including Edinburgh Castle, the Greyfriars Covenanters’ Prison and Black Mausoleum.

Where else? Across the US, there are ghost tours in several cities with morbid pasts. Learn about local legends as you take a “spirited” tour of Garden District and the French Quarters in Louisiana’s New Orleans, which has a ghoulish past marred by the forced removal of the Indigenous population, trade in enslaved people, murders and fires. New York City has a Boroughs of the Dead tour, during which guides point out murder scenes, secret burial grounds and spots where so-called ghost hunters discovered paranormal activity.

15. Watch the northern lights dance across the skies

Where? Norway, Finland and Iceland

A roundup of the best experiences in the dark would be incomplete without the mention of the northern lights. This year was deemed to be the best to spot the dancing green, red and pink beams, with people even across the US and UK being able to enjoy them from their backyards. However, the light pollution in cities mars the true experience, which is what makes Tromsø and Svalbard in Norway, Lapland in Finland and Reykjavík in Iceland the prime destinations for aurora viewing. Unique accommodations like glass igloos and aurora cabins by hot springs enhance the experience, and many hotels also offer special wake-up calls when the lights appear. September to April is the best time to enjoy the natural show.

Where else? In North America, Fairbanks in Alaska and Yellowknife in Canada, boast incredible aurora activity for most nights of the year. Their clear skies and remote locations make them ideal spots to witness the mesmerizing phenomenon.