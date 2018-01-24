Welcome to Oregon
It doesn’t usually take long for visitors to feel a similar devotion. Who wouldn’t fall in love with the spectacle of glittering Crater Lake, the breathtaking colors of the Painted Hills in John Day or the hiking trails through deep forests and over stunning mountain passes? And then there are the towns: you can eat like royalty in funky Portland, see top-notch dramatic productions in Ashland or sample an astounding number of brewpubs in Bend.
Portland Sightseeing Tour Including Columbia Gorge Waterfalls
After a Portland hotel pickup, travel through various parts of 'Rip City' — from downtown to the Pearl District to Nob Hill, plus several other neighborhoods. Visit all the must-see attractions, including Pioneer Courthouse Square, and learn about the great diversity found in Portland’s downtown area, the historical importance it has played in the state’s history, and the fast-growing culture that exists here. Learn about the many prominent and notable citizens of Oregon. Tour through the Pittock Mansion, a meticulously preserved architectural landmark that symbolizes Portland’s transformation from a small lumber town into a bustling city. While traveling, let the fragrance of more than 550 different varieties of roses delight the senses with the lush and beautiful Washington Park. The last stop is the Lan Su Chinese Garden, one of Portland's greatest treasures and arguably the most interesting site to see while visiting the city. The garden is the result of a collaboration between the cities of Portland and Suzhou, a sister city in China's Jiangsu province that's famous for its beautiful Ming Dynasty gardens. You will have a variety of options to choose from for lunch. Visit the beautiful Columbia River Gorge! Your adventure will take place along the Historic Columbia River National Scenic Byway, where some of the locations we may stop include: Portland Women’s Forum, Crown Point Vista House, Latourell Falls, and Multnomah Falls. You tour will start with the view from Portland Women's Forum. This location is absolutely breathtaking and it's one of the best spots to soak in a view of one of the most beautiful places on earth: the magnificent, awesome Columbia River Gorge. Next, we will stop at Crown Visit Point House with a complete overlook of the Gorge region. Crown Point Vista House, best known of the scenic lookouts along the Historic Columbia River Highway, provides a panoramic view of the Columbia River. Our next stop is Latourell Falls. This waterfall plunges 249' over a massive wall of columnar basalt, some of the best formations in the Pacific Northwest, before cascading hastily toward the Columbia River. This waterfall is usually most recognized for the large patch of bright yellow lichen adorning the cliff face to the right of the falls, and this characteristic has led many famous photographers to this captivating location. We may also stop at Bridal Veil Falls. This beautiful waterfall is an elegant and graceful lady that can be fully appreciated from the deck of a viewing platform rebuilt in 1996. Next we will drive to Multnomah Falls. According to Native American lore, Multnomah Falls was created to win the heart of a young princess who wanted a hidden place to bathe. Multnomah Falls is the most visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest! The tour ends with a return trip and drop-off in Portland.
Multnomah Falls and Columbia River Gorge Tour
Your tour departs from Pioneer Square in downtown Portland in the morning. Hop aboard an air-conditioned coach and get ready for a beautiful 1-hour drive east to the Columbia River Gorge, which carves a spectacular corridor through the Cascade Mountains in Oregon and Washington. This vast canyon and its surroundings are designated as a National Scenic Area to protect the natural, cultural and recreational resources of the Columbia River Gorge. This area is home to a spectacular combination of landscapes, rare plants, wildlife, farmland, ancient Indian rock art and other sites, many of which you’ll discover on your tour.Traveling along the historic Columbia River Gorge Highway, enjoy your guide’s informative narration as you admire sweeping views from hundreds of feet above the Columbia River, stopping for photo opportunities at Crown Point and Vista House.Then descend along the highway loops on your way to pristine Latourell Falls, where you’ll stop for 20 minutes to view the falls.Continue past Wahkeena Falls to Oregon’s most famous natural attraction, Multnomah Falls. This dramatic waterfall is the tallest in Oregon and the second-tallest in the US! Stop here for 25 minutes to admire the dramatic, multi-tiered waterfall that is famous for its views, walkways and Great Depression-era lodge.Next, view the Oneonta Gorge and Horsetail Falls on your way to Bonneville Dam, a national historic site in the heart of the gorge. During your 30-minute stop here, learn about the amazing engineering feat of the damn and fish ladder at the visitor’s center and admire the dam from the outdoor viewing area.Return to Portland along the river-level route of the Lewis and Clark Expedition. Enjoy the unfolding panorama including Beacon Rock, Cape Horn and Rooster Rock, all sights first noted by the famous explorers over 200 years ago. You’ll arrive back in Portland in the afternoon.
Mt Hood Day Tour from Portland to Multnomah Falls, Hood River
Your day of exploring some of Oregon’s most famous natural attractions starts with hotel pickup in Portland. Then head out of the city to the Multnomah Falls, the second tallest waterfalls in the United States!As you relax in your tour vehicle, enjoy the natural beauty while knowing it's just a taste of what's to come, starting with your first stop at Multnomah Falls, the most famous waterfall in Oregon. The second-highest year-round waterfall in the United States, iconic Multnomah Falls is fed by Larch Mountain’s underground springs. Continue east along the highway to Hood River, a quaint valley town located at the confluence of the Columbia and Hood rivers on the Columbia River Gorge. Listen as your guide talks about the town’s environmental and cultural history, and hear about the kiteboarders and windsurfers who skim across the waters of the gorge, one of the county's top stops for these two wind sports. When you arrive in town, you have free time for lunch on your own. Pick one of the many restaurants to grab a bite, and then peruse the shops and wine-tasting rooms, if you wish (own expense). Back with your guide, return to your tour vehicle and visit Rowena Crest, a farm stand (seasonally), Trillium Lake (seasonally), and Timberline Lodge, positioned at an elevation of 11,249 feet (3,429 meters) on Mt Hood, Oregon’s tallest peak. Hop out to tour the lodge or take a short walk around the lodge to enjoy its mountain scenery. Your day trip ends with the drive back to Portland, returning to the city for hotel drop-off.
Multnomah Falls, Columbia River Gorge Falls Tour from Portland
Visit the beautiful Columbia River Gorge! Your adventure will take place along the Historic Columbia River National Scenic Byway, where some of the locations we may stop include: Portland Women’s Forum, Crown Point Vista House, Latourell Falls, Multnomah Falls, Shepperd’s Dell, and Bonneville Fish Hatchery. You tour will start with the view from Portland Women's Forum. This location is absolutely breathtaking and it's one of the best spots to soak in a view of one of the most beautiful places on earth: the magnificent, awesome Columbia River Gorge. Next, we will stop at Crown Visit Point House with a complete overlook of the Gorge region. Crown Point Vista House, best known of the scenic lookouts along the Historic Columbia River Highway, provides a panoramic view of the Columbia River. The Crown Point Vista House was built in 1916 and refurbished and completely remodeled in 2005.Our next stop is Latourell Falls. This waterfall plunges 249' over a massive wall of columnar basalt, some of the best formations in the Pacific Northwest, before cascading hastily toward the Columbia River. This waterfall is usually most recognized for the large patch of bright yellow lichen adorning the cliff face to the right of the falls, and this characteristic has led many famous photographers to this captivating location. Other waterfalls we may stop at while driving on the Historic Columbia River Highway include: Sheppherd's Dell- In 1915, a local dairy farmer named George Shepperd gave all that he had (this tract of land) to the City of Portland as a memorial to his wife. The upper fall is around 42' tall. The lower tier is around 50' tall.Bridal Veil Falls- Beautiful Bridal Veil Falls is an elegant and graceful lady that can be fully appreciated from the deck of a viewing platform rebuilt in 1996. The creek hustles down from the top of nearby Larch Mountain, tumbles over the cliff and eventually flows into the mighty Columbia River.Next we will drive to Multnomah Falls. According to Native American lore, Multnomah Falls was created to win the heart of a young princess who wanted a hidden place to bathe. Multnomah Falls is the most visited natural recreation site in the Pacific Northwest with more than 2 million stopping by each year to take in the views! Fed by underground springs from Larch Mountain, the flow over the falls varies, but is usually highest during winter and spring. This is also one of the best places in the Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area to study geology exposed by floods. We may also stop at Bonneville Fish Hatchery. Bonneville Hatchery is the largest of Oregon’s 33 hatcheries. The hatchery raises 8 million Fall Chinook, 1.2 million Coho, 200,000 Summer Steelhead, and 60,000 Winter Steelhead. You will be able to explore the Historic Egg Incubation Building, visit Herman the Sturgeon, and feed the fish!
Oregon Coast Day Trip: Cannon Beach and Haystack Rock
After pickup from your Portland hotel in the morning, travel by van or mini-coach north to Astoria, located on Oregon’s western tip along the Pacific coast. First, visit the Astoria Column atop Coxcomb Hill, a historical site that was one of the first permanent American settlements west of the Rockies. Climb up the steps to the top and be rewarded with stunning views of the coastal town at the mouth of the Columbia River. You’ll then visit the Columbia River Maritime Museum, where you and your guide will browse historical exhibits offering interesting information about the region’s many shipwrecks, lighthouses, early European exploration, commercial fishing and the Coast Guard.You’ll also see different kinds of vessels, both life-size and models, indoors and out on the actual Columbia River, the major river of the Northwest that has been an important route for transportation and commerce. Afterward, enjoy free time for lunch in Astoria (own expense) before driving south along the coast to Cannon Beach, where you’ll see Haystack Rock, a designated marine sanctuary full of tide pools. Enjoy more free time here to shop, walk along the beach, and explore the shops and art galleries that fill this vibrant, charming town.On our return, you’ll stop at Camp 18, a historical logging museum that offers a glimpse into the history of Oregon’s important timber industry. You’ll be dropped off at your Portland hotel in the evening.
Columbia Gorge Waterfalls, Wine Small Group Tour from Portland
After pickup from your downtown Portland hotel, relax on a scenic drive by luxury vehicle to Columbia Gorge National Scenic Area. Travel along the mighty Columbia River and be on the lookout for bald eagles and osprey, all while admiring the towering basalt cliffs formed from the river cutting through the Cascade Mountains.When you arrive, your professional guide will take you to a few waterfalls. This area is home to the second-tallest perennial waterfall in the US, Multnomah Falls. Spend some time hiking around these stunning natural wonders, and be sure to have your camera ready! Then, continue driving east, where wet forests of the coastal Pacific Northwest provide views of oaks, pines and other arid vegetation, creating prime growing conditions for grapes. As you near the town of Hood River, embark on a tour of a few local wineries, each one unique and charming in its own way. At each winery, relax and sample some boutique wines found only in Oregon. The weather, views and wine make for an unparalleled vineyard experience. In between wineries, your guide will tell you about the history of the land and the region’s culture, giving you an understanding of how this incredible landscape has shaped the wine in your glass. Some of the wineries you may visit include Cathedral Ridge, Wy'East Vineyards, and others depending on the season. After your tour, relax on the drive back to your downtown Portland hotel.