Bend is where all lovers of the outdoors should live – it's an absolute paradise. You can ski fine powder in the morning, paddle a kayak in the afternoon and play golf into the evening. Or would you rather go mountain biking, hiking, mountaineering, stand-up paddle boarding, fly-fishing or rock climbing? You can even surf a river wave in the center of town. Plus, you'll probably be enjoying it all in great weather; the area gets nearly 300 days of sunshine each year.
Bend
Best known for its glorious rock climbing, Smith Rock State Park boasts rust-colored 800ft cliffs that tower over the pretty Crooked River. Nonclimbers…
Bend
This excellent museum, about 3 miles south of Bend, charts the exploration and settlement of the West, using reenactments of a Native American camp, a…
Newberry National Volcanic Monument
Bend
About 13 miles south of Bend is this impressive area, a relatively recent volcanic region resulting from 400,000 years of volcanic activity. Newberry…
Bend
This beautiful 283,400-acre region spans the Cascade Range and is highlighted by the glaciered Three Sisters, three recent volcanic peaks each topping 10…
Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint
Bend
Just a couple miles north of Smith Rock, Peter Skene Ogden State Scenic Viewpoint highlights a stunning 300ft-deep gorge. You can walk over the old…
Bend
Located in an old grade school, this museum houses Native American and pioneer artifacts. There's also historical information on the area's logging,…
Bend
About 1 mile south of the Lava Lands visitor center, Lava River Cave is the only lava tube that's developed for visitors (bring a flashlight or rent a…
Best Things to Do
From outdoor experiences to craft beer, Bend offers a variety of tour options, so you can pack in as much as possible.Read article
Best Time to Visit
From snowy slopes in winter to lazy rivers in the warm summer, there's plenty to do in Bend no matter when you visit.Read article
Things to Know
From being nice to securing park permits, here's everything you need to know to act like a local on your trip to Bend, Oregon.Read article
Transportation
These are the transport methods Bendites use to make their way around town, aside from personal vehicles.Read article
Free Things to Do
Fresh off the Pacific Crest Trail with very few pennies to your name? Here's how to see Bend on a shoestring budget.Read article
Best Neighborhoods
Booming Bend, Oregon, offers neighborhoods to suit every taste. Here are our picks for the best areas for dining, shopping, outdoor activities and more.Read article
Day Trips
Bend is the heart of Oregon's desert country, and a great base for outdoorsy excursions to the Old West. Here are our favorite day trips from Bend.Read article
Money and Costs
If you prefer camping and Coleman stoves to luxury suites and fine dining, Bend is the place to be. These are our top tips for stretching your dollar.Read article
Destination Practicalities
Visiting Bend, Oregon: 8 tips for planning your trip
Jan 7, 2025 • 6 min read
Dec 12, 2023 • 4 min read
Jul 9, 2022 • 5 min read
Jul 2, 2022 • 7 min read
Jun 11, 2022 • 4 min read
Jun 10, 2022 • 6 min read
Jun 5, 2022 • 4 min read
Jun 3, 2022 • 6 min read
May 31, 2022 • 4 min read
