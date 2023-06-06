Overview

Bend is where all lovers of the outdoors should live – it's an absolute paradise. You can ski fine powder in the morning, paddle a kayak in the afternoon and play golf into the evening. Or would you rather go mountain biking, hiking, mountaineering, stand-up paddle boarding, fly-fishing or rock climbing? You can even surf a river wave in the center of town. Plus, you'll probably be enjoying it all in great weather; the area gets nearly 300 days of sunshine each year.