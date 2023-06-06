Bend

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Backpackers standing on a scenic lookout.

©Jordan SIemens/Getty Images

Overview

Bend is where all lovers of the outdoors should live – it's an absolute paradise. You can ski fine powder in the morning, paddle a kayak in the afternoon and play golf into the evening. Or would you rather go mountain biking, hiking, mountaineering, stand-up paddle boarding, fly-fishing or rock climbing? You can even surf a river wave in the center of town. Plus, you'll probably be enjoying it all in great weather; the area gets nearly 300 days of sunshine each year.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Smith Rock State Park

    Smith Rock State Park

    Bend

    Best known for its glorious rock climbing, Smith Rock State Park boasts rust-colored 800ft cliffs that tower over the pretty Crooked River. Nonclimbers…

  • High Desert Museum

    High Desert Museum

    Bend

    This excellent museum, about 3 miles south of Bend, charts the exploration and settlement of the West, using reenactments of a Native American camp, a…

  • Newberry National Volcanic Monument

    Newberry National Volcanic Monument

    Bend

    About 13 miles south of Bend is this impressive area, a relatively recent volcanic region resulting from 400,000 years of volcanic activity. Newberry…

  • Three Sisters Wilderness

    Three Sisters Wilderness

    Bend

    This beautiful 283,400-acre region spans the Cascade Range and is highlighted by the glaciered Three Sisters, three recent volcanic peaks each topping 10…

  • Deschutes Historical Museum

    Deschutes Historical Museum

    Bend

    Located in an old grade school, this museum houses Native American and pioneer artifacts. There's also historical information on the area's logging,…

  • Lava River Cave

    Lava River Cave

    Bend

    About 1 mile south of the Lava Lands visitor center, Lava River Cave is the only lava tube that's developed for visitors (bring a flashlight or rent a…

View more attractions

Planning Tools

Expert guidance to help you plan your trip

Best Things to Do

From outdoor experiences to craft beer, Bend offers a variety of tour options, so you can pack in as much as possible.

Read article

Best Time to Visit

From snowy slopes in winter to lazy rivers in the warm summer, there's plenty to do in Bend no matter when you visit.

Read article

Things to Know

From being nice to securing park permits, here's everything you need to know to act like a local on your trip to Bend, Oregon.

Read article

Transportation

These are the transport methods Bendites use to make their way around town, aside from personal vehicles. 

Read article

Free Things to Do

Fresh off the Pacific Crest Trail with very few pennies to your name? Here's how to see Bend on a shoestring budget.

Read article

Best Neighborhoods

Booming Bend, Oregon, offers neighborhoods to suit every taste. Here are our picks for the best areas for dining, shopping, outdoor activities and more.

Read article

Day Trips

Bend is the heart of Oregon's desert country, and a great base for outdoorsy excursions to the Old West. Here are our favorite day trips from Bend.

Read article

Money and Costs

If you prefer camping and Coleman stoves to luxury suites and fine dining, Bend is the place to be. These are our top tips for stretching your dollar.

Read article

Articles

Latest stories from Bend

Backpackers standing on a scenic lookout.

Destination Practicalities

Visiting Bend, Oregon: 8 tips for planning your trip

Jan 7, 2025 • 6 min read

Read more articles

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Bend