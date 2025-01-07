Bendites have the saying: "show up and blow up," which means, come as you are, with no planning. Still, some things need a little planning ahead if you're heading to Bend, Oregon. Bend lures travelers with its low-key feel. It’s the citified equivalent of the coolest roadside motel that ever was – think ranch-style living, an emphasis on the outdoors and wide-open spaces, and a food scene that keeps one-upping itself with new offerings.

Insider tips, such as knowing where and how to get trail permits, properly selecting what to wear and understanding the art of blending in like a local, are key to a successful trip. Afraid you'll stick out like a sore out-of-town thumb when you get to Bend? Memorize this list, and you’ll be set for a crash landing in Oregon’s highest-profile outdoor vacation destination.

If your trip to Bend, Oregon, includes a visit to Smith Rock State Park, or other parks, be sure to have the right permits ©thinair28/Getty Images

1. Get your permits in advance

Permits are required for most of the fun outdoor stuff you'll want to do in Bend. If you're recreating on Deschutes National Forest land, you'll need a day or season recreation pass displayed on the dashboard of your vehicle. For highly trafficked areas like the Three Sisters Wilderness or the Central Cascades Wilderness, an additional permit is necessary. In the winter, a sno-park pass is required at many of the same sites that require a Deschutes National Forest pass. If you're thinking about visiting Smith Rock or any other state park, a separate pass is required.

Downtown Bend has metered parking paid by a smartphone app for all central areas.

Set yourself up for success by calling land managers ahead of your trip to clarify what passes are required. These rules are important to follow, and fines are issued to those who neglect the regulations.

2. Prepare yourself for the endless roundabouts

Parking and driving can be quite congested in Bend during the high season. Though roundabouts instead of street lights keep the flow moving, some folks don’t know proper roundabout etiquette. Check out this tutorial from the City of Bend to be sure you're ready to tackle the turnstiles.

To avoid driving altogether, check out the Ride Bend Free Shuttle Service which picks up and drops patrons off within a couple of mile radius of downtown, the Cascades East Transit system, the Mount Bachelor Shuttle, the Ride the River Deschutes River float shuttle and the Central Oregon Breeze.

Other alternatives to driving include, but are not limited to, walking, biking, skateboarding, inline skating or scootering. The city is also easily navigated by electric bikes. Rideshares like Uber and Lyft are available on demand.

3. Bust out your Patagucci

You’ve heard that dressing for success is key for fitting in, right? In Bend, you can’t go wrong with Patagonia's casual outdoor wear, or as locals affectionately refer to the outdoor brand, "Patagucci" (a combination of Patagonia and designer brand, Gucci). There’s even a signature, locally owned, Patagonia store in Bend. Start with staples like any style of puffy jacket (goose down) and a signature winter hat. From there, t-shirts, running garments and climbing apparel are all within bounds. Sporting the Patagonia label in Bend is essentially a signal statement to everyone you encounter that, you could, in fact, be a local. Just be sure the gear isn’t too fresh. Worn in outer layers will earn you more street cred.

Other popular brands include Columbia, Pendleton, Danner, Black Diamond and anything surf, snowboard or skate. Trucker hats, flannels and overalls never go out of fashion in Bend.

Bend, Oregon offers incredible outdoor adventures, but don't forget about its arts and entertainment scene © Rileysmithphotography.com / Shutterstock

4. Catch a live show

With incredible performance venues around town, Bend is constantly attracting top talent that’s both local and international. The Hayden Homes Amphitheater is one of the best places in the USA to attend an outdoor concert (think lawn chairs, food trucks and top-tier artists under a canopy of stars), or check out the Domino Room and the Volcanic Theater Pub for more up-and-coming musical talent. Or get your laugh on with a comedy performance at Craft Kitchen or Silvermoon Brewery.

5. Know the neighborhoods

Northwest Crossing was developed with community, sustainability and walkability in mind, making it a stellar spot to walk or bike to the restaurants and shops. Stop by The Grove to grab food at one of the food hall’s nine restaurants and coffee shops or catch a seasonal event. Throughout the year in Northwest Crossing, you can find yourself among farmers markets, outdoor concerts, art shows and holiday celebrations.

From January through March, you can hop on the free Ride Bend transit service from the Northwest Crossing area around the city to the Old Bend neighborhood. Most of the historic homes in Old Bend were built in the 1920s, with a scenic blend of Dutch Colonial, Spanish villa, Cape Cod and Tudor homes. It’s a great place for a walk. Make sure to stop in the Deschutes Historical Museum for a deeper look into the area’s past.

Request another ride on the Ride Bend transit service (or just walk) down to the Old Mill District, which is a major shopping, dining and entertainment area. You can find major national chains as well as local fare, like

Confluence Fly Shop & Craft Beer Bar for your joint fishing and beer needs, or local boutiques like Hello Sunshine that sell giftware, jewelry, home decor and clothing.

6. Choose from a plethora of lodging options

Bunk + Brew, located in the historic Lucas House just two blocks from downtown Bend, offers budget-friendly, adventure-centered lodging in 10 private rooms and three dormitory rooms. Community areas and food trucks are meant to inspire connection between guests. Access to on-site gear storage and laundry facilities, and a shared bathhouse make it a convenient, if scrappy choice. Guests in search of more private, higher-end surroundings will love Wall Street Suites, which feels more like a quaint B&B with local-themed rooms. If you’re looking for luxury, the Oxford Hotel is Bend’s preferred high-end boutique hotel.

The dog-friendly Campfire Hotel is a fantastic option for families, with a year-round outdoor pool and hot tub, outdoor “dive-in” movies, and you guessed, a communal fire-pit.

You can also choose from three fully loaded RV Parks without leaving town: Scandia RV Park (which offers minimalistic comfort), Sun Outdoors RV Resort and The Camp (which has a fascinating history that goes back to the 1950s).

7. Be nice, you’re in Bend

Bendites have another saying: "Be nice, you’re in Bend." Like anywhere, being rude to waitstaff or anyone in the service or hospitality industry just doesn’t jive here. And don't just be nice to people, do what you can to look after the environment, too. Being a steward of the outdoor spaces and the public lands we call home is critical. Enjoy Protect Respect is an awareness campaign that can guide you in best practices when floating the Deschutes River. The Leave no Trace principles are also helpful when visiting the wilderness spaces surrounding Bend.

8. Visit Warm Springs Reservation

The descendants of the first nomadic people to inhabit the Central Oregon landscape now reside on the Warm Springs Reservation, a sovereign nation to the north of Bend. Visitors are permitted at the Museum at Warm Springs, Indian Head Casino and a handful of dining establishments.

The high desert is a delicate ecosystem, and resources are scarce. Because of this, early Wasco, Warm Springs Bands and Paiute people, now known as the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, wisely only seasonally inhabited the region. Unfortunately, the reservation faces an ongoing water crisis and has systemic issues accessing non-toxic, potable water. Any money you spend here is money well-spent.

