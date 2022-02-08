©Jordan SIemens/Getty Images

Bend

Bend is where all lovers of the outdoors should live – it's an absolute paradise. You can ski fine powder in the morning, paddle a kayak in the afternoon and play golf into the evening. Or would you rather go mountain biking, hiking, mountaineering, stand-up paddle boarding, fly-fishing or rock climbing? You can even surf a river wave in the center of town. Plus, you'll probably be enjoying it all in great weather; the area gets nearly 300 days of sunshine each year.

Not all of Bend is pretty – Hwy 97 (3rd St) is a long commercial strip of cheap motels, fast-food restaurants and run-of-the-mill services. But something has to support Bend's fast-growing population, which has skyrocketed with outdoor-lovers over the past decade or so.

Explore Bend

  • S

    Smith Rock State Park

    Best known for its glorious rock climbing, Smith Rock State Park boasts rust-colored 800ft cliffs that tower over the pretty Crooked River. Nonclimbers…

  • H

    High Desert Museum

    This excellent museum, about 3 miles south of Bend, charts the exploration and settlement of the West, using reenactments of a Native American camp, a…

  • T

    Three Sisters Wilderness

    This beautiful 283,400-acre region spans the Cascade Range and is highlighted by the glaciered Three Sisters, three recent volcanic peaks each topping 10…

  • N

    Newberry National Volcanic Monument

    About 13 miles south of Bend is this impressive area, a relatively recent volcanic region resulting from 400,000 years of volcanic activity. Newberry…

  • D

    Deschutes Historical Museum

    Located in an old grade school, this museum houses Native American and pioneer artifacts. There's also historical information on the area's logging,…

  • L

    Lava River Cave

    About 1 mile south of the Lava Lands visitor center, Lava River Cave is the only lava tube that's developed for visitors (bring a flashlight or rent a…

