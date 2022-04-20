Northern Oregon Coast

USA, Oregon, Oregon State Park, Cannon Beach, Haystack Rock

Overview

Oregon's northern coast stretches from the mouth of the Columbia River south to Florence. Here lie the state's biggest and most touristy beach towns – Seaside, Cannon Beach and Lincoln City – while Depoe Bay is great for whale-watching and Newport is famous for its excellent aquarium.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • White water from a wave crashing against a rocky shoreline in the Cape Perpetua Scenic Area along the Oregon Coast.

    Cape Perpetua Scenic Area

    Northern Oregon Coast

    Located 3 miles south of Yachats, this volcanic remnant was sighted and named by England's Captain James Cook in 1778. Famous for dramatic rock formations…

  • Oregon Coast Aquarium

    Oregon Coast Aquarium

    Northern Oregon Coast

    The region's top attraction, this cutting-edge aquarium is especially fun if you have kids along. Marine celebrities include seals, sea otters and a giant…

  • USA, Oregon, Oregon State Park, Cannon Beach, Haystack Rock

    Haystack Rock

    Northern Oregon Coast

    Haystack Rock is Cannon Beach's iconic symbol, a beautiful hulking monolith that rises 235ft and has had cameos in several movies. It's part of the Oregon…

  • Ecola State Park

    Ecola State Park

    Northern Oregon Coast

    Located just north of town, Ecola State Park offers seclusion, various hikes and great picnicking. Short paths at Ecola Point lead over the headland to…

  • Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area

    Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area

    Northern Oregon Coast

    Stretching a mile out to sea is the popular Yaquina Head, a grassy headland just north of Newport. Short trails lead to viewing areas for shorebirds,…

  • Fort Stevens State Park

    Fort Stevens State Park

    Northern Oregon Coast

    Ten miles west of Astoria, this park holds the historic military installation that once guarded the mouth of the Columbia River. Near the Military Museum…

  • Columbia River Maritime Museum

    Columbia River Maritime Museum

    Northern Oregon Coast

    Astoria's seafaring heritage is well interpreted at this wave-shaped museum. It's hard to miss the retired Coast Guard boat, frozen mid-rescue, through a…

  • Sea Lion Caves

    Sea Lion Caves

    Northern Oregon Coast

    Fifteen miles south of Yachats is an enormous sea grotto that's home to hundreds of Steller sea lions. An elevator descends 208ft to a dark interpretive…

