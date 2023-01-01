Located just north of town, Ecola State Park offers seclusion, various hikes and great picnicking. Short paths at Ecola Point lead over the headland to dramatic views of Cannon Beach's sandy shore, sharply punctuated by stone monoliths and all hunkered beneath the Coast Range. It's rainforesty territory, and the trails are often slick, so bring shoes with some grip.

Leading north from here is an 8-mile stretch of the Oregon Coast Trail, which follows the same route traversed by the Corps of Discovery in 1806. Highlights on the trail include a sandy cove at Indian Beach (which is popular with surfers and stood in for La Push beach in the original Twilight movie) and Tillamook Head (which offers awesome views).