Haystack Rock is Cannon Beach's iconic symbol, a beautiful hulking monolith that rises 235ft and has had cameos in several movies. It's part of the Oregon Islands National Wildlife Refuge and home to a variety of seabirds, including the charmingly cute tufted puffin.

The closest access to Haystack Rock is at the end of Gower St, a mile south of the rock. Note that there's another monolith also confusingly called Haystack Rock, off Cape Kiwanda to the south.

During low tide you can walk out to the rock and investigate tide pools and sea caves. In summer, volunteers are on hand to help protect the area and provide information (www.cannon-beach.net/hrap). Please do not remove anything from the tide pools.