Ten miles west of Astoria, this park holds the historic military installation that once guarded the mouth of the Columbia River. Near the Military Museum are gun batteries dug into sand dunes – interesting remnants of the fort's mostly demolished military stations (truck and walking tours available).

There's a popular beach at the small Peter Iredale 1906 shipwreck, and good ocean views from parking lot C. There's also camping and 12 miles of paved bike trails.