Leadbetter Point State Park Natural Area

This 807-acre natural area, 3 miles north of Oysterville, is a kind of buffer between the straggling developments of Long Beach Peninsula and a section of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge on the northernmost tip of the peninsula. There are four trails ranging from 1.1 miles to 2.9 miles leading along the bayside wetlands or the coastal dune forest, or out to the wild ocean beach. It's a prime spot for watching shorebirds, including adorable (and threatened) snowy plover chicks (March to September).