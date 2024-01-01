Near Clay St, this building (built 1863) is the oldest one still standing in Oysterville's historic district. It served as the first Pacific County courthouse.
Red Cottage
Washington Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Cape Disappointment State Park
17.95 MILES
Cape Disappointment State Park (2 miles southwest of Ilwaco) is home to wild beaches, sea-smashed cliffs, the remains of Fort Canby and 8 miles of…
28.56 MILES
This small but thorough museum draws kids and adults alike into hands-on displays about local animals and ecosystems, industries, cultures and treasures…
23.97 MILES
Ten miles west of Astoria, this park holds the historic military installation that once guarded the mouth of the Columbia River. Near the Military Museum…
17.06 MILES
This humble little museum holds a surprisingly compelling, well-arranged collection of memorabilia from the area's maritime history. Small vignettes…
Leadbetter Point State Park Natural Area
4.36 MILES
This 807-acre natural area, 3 miles north of Oysterville, is a kind of buffer between the straggling developments of Long Beach Peninsula and a section of…
Columbia River Maritime Museum
26.41 MILES
Astoria's seafaring heritage is well interpreted at this wave-shaped museum. It's hard to miss the retired Coast Guard boat, frozen mid-rescue, through a…
Lewis & Clark National Historical Park
29.22 MILES
Five miles south of Astoria, this historical park holds Fort Clatsop, a reconstructed fort similar to the one the Corps of Discovery occupied during their…
13.56 MILES
Half souvenir shop and half sideshow, the 'museum' features Weekly World News stars like Jake the Alligator Boy (a wonder of taxidermy that appears to be…
Nearby Washington Coast attractions
0.08 MILES
Picture-perfect old church dating from 1892. Pick up a walking-tour brochure here during the summer months.
0.27 MILES
This beautiful red house (built 1871) was the original home of Oysterville cofounder RH Espy. It's now a private residence.
3. Leadbetter Point State Park Natural Area
4.36 MILES
This 807-acre natural area, 3 miles north of Oysterville, is a kind of buffer between the straggling developments of Long Beach Peninsula and a section of…
13.56 MILES
Half souvenir shop and half sideshow, the 'museum' features Weekly World News stars like Jake the Alligator Boy (a wonder of taxidermy that appears to be…
5. World Kite Museum & Hall of Fame
13.82 MILES
If you think a museum devoted to the history and artistry of kites might be a bore, think again. Kites have been used for scientific research, aerial…
6. Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum
16.36 MILES
Investigating ancient Chinook culture, along with the journeys and trade of successive Spanish, Russian, British and American explorers, is this fine…
17.06 MILES
This humble little museum holds a surprisingly compelling, well-arranged collection of memorabilia from the area's maritime history. Small vignettes…
17.14 MILES
The more scenic of Cape Disappointment's two lighthouses, this 1898 beauty is found at the end of a short trail with views out to sea.