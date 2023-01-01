Willapa Seaport Museum

This humble little museum holds a surprisingly compelling, well-arranged collection of memorabilia from the area's maritime history. Small vignettes illuminate various industries such as shipbuilding, oyster-farming, commercial fishing and early logging. Learn about the tramp ships built by the inventor of the Ferris wheel, how the railroads brought lumber to the port during wartime, and of course, pirates! You can wander through the place on your own, but you'll get more out of the docent's tour if it's offered.