Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum

Washington Coast

LoginSave

Investigating ancient Chinook culture, along with the journeys and trade of successive Spanish, Russian, British and American explorers, is this fine museum. It also features the Old Ilwaco, a restored narrow-gauge passenger train also known as the Nahcotta, that ran along the peninsula railway.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Cape Disappointment State Park

    Cape Disappointment State Park

    1.83 MILES

    Cape Disappointment State Park (2 miles southwest of Ilwaco) is home to wild beaches, sea-smashed cliffs, the remains of Fort Canby and 8 miles of…

  • USA, Oregon, Oregon State Park, Cannon Beach, Haystack Rock

    Haystack Rock

    29.47 MILES

    Haystack Rock is Cannon Beach's iconic symbol, a beautiful hulking monolith that rises 235ft and has had cameos in several movies. It's part of the Oregon…

  • Ecola State Park

    Ecola State Park

    27.05 MILES

    Located just north of town, Ecola State Park offers seclusion, various hikes and great picnicking. Short paths at Ecola Point lead over the headland to…

  • Fort Stevens State Park

    Fort Stevens State Park

    8.1 MILES

    Ten miles west of Astoria, this park holds the historic military installation that once guarded the mouth of the Columbia River. Near the Military Museum…

  • Willapa Seaport Museum

    Willapa Seaport Museum

    29.85 MILES

    This humble little museum holds a surprisingly compelling, well-arranged collection of memorabilia from the area's maritime history. Small vignettes…

  • Leadbetter Point State Park Natural Area

    Leadbetter Point State Park Natural Area

    20.66 MILES

    This 807-acre natural area, 3 miles north of Oysterville, is a kind of buffer between the straggling developments of Long Beach Peninsula and a section of…

  • Columbia River Maritime Museum

    Columbia River Maritime Museum

    13.3 MILES

    Astoria's seafaring heritage is well interpreted at this wave-shaped museum. It's hard to miss the retired Coast Guard boat, frozen mid-rescue, through a…

  • Lewis & Clark National Historical Park

    Lewis & Clark National Historical Park

    14.29 MILES

    Five miles south of Astoria, this historical park holds Fort Clatsop, a reconstructed fort similar to the one the Corps of Discovery occupied during their…

View more attractions

Nearby Washington Coast attractions

1. Fort Canby

1.81 MILES

There's little left of Fort Canby (1852) nowadays, but it's still interesting to poke around the remains. The fort was heavily armed during the Civil War…

2. North Head Lighthouse

1.82 MILES

The more scenic of Cape Disappointment's two lighthouses, this 1898 beauty is found at the end of a short trail with views out to sea.

3. Cape Disappointment State Park

1.83 MILES

Cape Disappointment State Park (2 miles southwest of Ilwaco) is home to wild beaches, sea-smashed cliffs, the remains of Fort Canby and 8 miles of…

4. Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center

2.14 MILES

A state-of-the-art museum tracing the journey of Lewis and Clark, the center has a fittingly dramatic location on a high bluff overlooking the point where…

5. Cape Disappointment Lighthouse

2.27 MILES

From the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, a hiking trail leads half a mile to Cape Disappointment Lighthouse. Built in 1856, it's the oldest such…

6. World Kite Museum & Hall of Fame

2.72 MILES

If you think a museum devoted to the history and artistry of kites might be a bore, think again. Kites have been used for scientific research, aerial…

7. Marsh's Free Museum

2.91 MILES

Half souvenir shop and half sideshow, the 'museum' features Weekly World News stars like Jake the Alligator Boy (a wonder of taxidermy that appears to be…

8. Fort Stevens State Park

8.1 MILES

Ten miles west of Astoria, this park holds the historic military installation that once guarded the mouth of the Columbia River. Near the Military Museum…