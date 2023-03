Stretching a mile out to sea is the popular Yaquina Head, a grassy headland just north of Newport. Short trails lead to viewing areas for shorebirds, harbor seals and whales, and the tide pools are the best managed on the coast. Visit the excellent interpretive center to explore different marine environments and the history of the coast's lighthouses.

The coast's tallest (93ft), still-functioning lighthouse is at the tip of the headland and has tours by docents in period costume (noon to 3pm).