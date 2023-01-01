At 4097ft, Marys Peak, in the Siuslaw National Forest, is the highest peak in the Coast Range. Several hikes are strewn around the summit, and on a clear day there are views across the valley from the Pacific Ocean to the glacier-strewn Central Oregon Cascades. To reach the summit, take Hwy 20 past the town of Philomath to Hwy 34; after 8.5 miles, turn right on Marys Peak Rd. A Northwest Forest Pass or day fee is required.

There's also a campground nearby. Marys Peak Rd is closed above Mile 5.5 from about December to April. It's 9.5 miles to the Summit Trailhead; from the summit it's a half-mile walk.