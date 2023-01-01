Peavy Arboretum is heaven on a hot day, with several interpretive trails that wind through 40 acres of shady forest. From here, you can continue into McDonald State Forest, a research forest with several miles of hiking and mountain-bike trails. Both areas are administered by OSU and are popular with dog walkers and trail runners. From Corvallis, take Hwy 99W north for about 5 miles, then turn left at Arboretum Rd and continue almost a mile.