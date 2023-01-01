Just south of the capitol, Willamette University was the first university in the western USA and is well respected for its liberal-arts undergraduate program and law school. The Visitor Information Center has a walking tour leaflet of the university.

The oldest remaining building on the campus is Waller Hall, built between 1864 and 1867. The Hallie Ford Museum of Art houses works from Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia, along with a strong collection of influential Pacific Northwest artists.