Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum

A mile east of McMinnville, this museum showcases Howard Hughes' Spruce Goose, the world's largest wood-framed airplane. In 1947, with Hughes at the wheel, the airplane flew for just under a mile – and never took off again. Plenty of other aircraft are on display, including propeller planes, small jets, fighters, biplanes and helicopters. A different building offers extensive and excellent space-exploration exhibits. There's also a 3D digital theater, along with two cafes and gift shops. Tours are available.