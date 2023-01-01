Municipal Elevator

Oregon City was initially built at river level, but as it grew, it moved higher. In 1912 residents started talking about an elevator that would join the 'lower' and 'upper' cities. A rickety version went into service in 1915, although it didn't always work; passengers had to climb out a trap door and up a ladder if it stopped. The current version dates more or less from the ’50s and is one of only four municipal elevators in the world.